Geiser: Participate in summer turkey survey

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging the public’s participation in its annual summer turkey survey July 1 to Aug. 31.

The survey provides useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and how many poults, or young turkeys, survive the summer brood-rearing period. These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys.

During the months of July and August, survey participants may report all turkey observations they make. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/turkeybroodsurvey for instructions and the survey link. The link can be bookmarked on a phone for easy use in the field.

Please consider participating so Game and Parks biologists can use this information in turkey management and keep Nebraska as a great place to hunt turkeys.

Apply now for paddlefish permits

Applications for paddlefish snagging permits are being accepted through Wednesday. If you’re looking for a new and fun adventure, fishing for paddlefish should be on that list. This sport can be done on your own or there are outfitters that can help anglers fill their permits during this season.