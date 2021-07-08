Geiser: Participate in summer turkey survey

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging the public’s participation in its annual summer turkey survey July 1 to Aug. 31.
The survey provides useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and how many poults, or young turkeys, survive the summer brood-rearing period. These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys.
During the months of July and August, survey participants may report all turkey observations they make. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/turkeybroodsurvey for instructions and the survey link. The link can be bookmarked on a phone for easy use in the field.
Please consider participating so Game and Parks biologists can use this information in turkey management and keep Nebraska as a great place to hunt turkeys.
Apply now for paddlefish permits
Applications for paddlefish snagging permits are being accepted through Wednesday. If you’re looking for a new and fun adventure, fishing for paddlefish should be on that list. This sport can be done on your own or there are outfitters that can help anglers fill their permits during this season.
There is a nonrefundable $7 application fee. If a permit is awarded, the remaining permit cost is $26 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Successful applicants will be notified via email and have until Aug. 5 to pay for the permit online or at a Commission district office or service center.
Drawing results will be available by July 20. Any permits remaining following the drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1 p.m. CT Aug. 16. The paddlefish snagging season is Oct. 1 to 31.
For more information read the 2021 Nebraska Fishing Guide, available online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides or visit the North Platte Game and Parks District office for help.
Bighorn sheep lottery applications
The bighorn sheep lottery, open only to Nebraska residents, offers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a full-curl ram. Only one application per calendar year may be submitted. All applications must be accompanied by a non-refundable lottery application fee of $29. Applications must be received in the Lincoln office or submitted online by Aug. 6. For more information, visit the commission’s web page at outdoornebraska.gov/bighornsheeplottery.
The winner of the lottery permit will receive up to four days of free guide service from Game and Parks staff and up to four days and nights of meals and lodging at Fort Robinson State Park. The Bighorn Sheep season is Nov. 30 through Dec. 22.
Since Game and Parks began making permits available, approximately $1.4 million has been raised from the permit auctions and lottery permits. These proceeds are critical to the continued success of bighorn sheep conservation efforts in Nebraska, and made it possible to return bighorn sheep to some of their native ranges in the Panhandle.
Take ‘Em Fishing challenge
When you’re outside this summer, enter in the Game and Parks Take ‘Em Fishing challenge for a chance to win some great prizes like a kayak, gift cards, and a Bass Tracker Classic fishing boat. All you have to do is introduce or reintroduce someone new to fishing, take a photo of you fishing and submit it to outdoornebraska.org/takeemfishing.
Not only will you enjoy time well spent outside fishing with family and friends, but you’ll make some great memories along the way.
The contest runs until Sept. 15, so pass your knowledge along to someone else and keep Nebraska’s fishing traditions alive.
Parks activities
This Friday through Sunday, the North Platte Pow Wow is back at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park featuring dancers, singers, drum contests, a salute to veterans and more. During the event there will be over 20 food and merchandise vendors for park guests to browse through.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday, and continues at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Camping is available at Buffalo Bill State Recreation area, which adjoins the historical park. Admission for the event is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 for a daily pass. For more information visit the North Platte Pow Wow Facebook page.
Victoria Springs State Recreation Area near Anselmo will be hosting their Blast from the Past, centennial parks celebration this Saturday. Come to Victoria Springs, the state’s third oldest park, starting at 10 a.m. with various educational and hands-on activities, including three programs during the day by Raptor Recovery, along with archery, fishing, games, Dutch oven cooking, history tours of the park and buildings, an 1800s vintage baseball game, food and beer vendors and live music, all followed by a laser light show. To view a full line-up of the events and their times, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click on the calendar of events.