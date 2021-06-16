Geiser: Protect skin from harmful UV sun rays

Take precautions to prevent skin cancer this summer and make sure your family and friends do the same.

Father’s Day gifts

If you are looking for those last-minute gifts for dad this Sunday, Nebraska Game and Parks has some great suggestions that he’s sure to love and appreciate. All of these gift ideas can be found at OutdoorNerbraska.org.

Hunting, fishing and park entry permits are always a great gift for dad and each of these can bring many hours of great memories that you can spend together.

Subscriptions to NEBRASKAland Magazine are at a great, low price for Father’s Day. This award-winning magazine has been a staple for Nebraskans throughout the years with beautiful photos and informative articles. Right now, there is a summer special, which includes the Parks Centennial Special Edition and a 1-year subscription for $20.00.

Buy dad a super tag or combo lottery permit. The Super Tag Lottery allow hunters a chance to get multi-species tags for several species of animals if their tag is drawn. If drawn the permit offers the opportunity to take one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys. The permit is good for two years and the tags can only be filled during an open hunting season with an appropriate weapon.