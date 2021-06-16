Geiser: Protect skin from harmful UV sun rays

Summer brings all sorts of outside fun, but it also means knowing how to protect your skin from sunburns and harmful ultra violet sun rays so you can enjoy being outside this summer.
Ultraviolet rays that reach the Earth’s surface come in two varieties: ultraviolet A (UVA) or the tanning rays, which do not cause sunburn except at very high doses, and ultraviolet B (UVB), the rays that can burn your skin. UVA rays can pass through window glass in cars, houses and offices, while UVB cannot. Both types penetrate the outer layer of the skin, called the stratum corneum, can cause damage and contribute to the development of skin cancer.
Ultraviolet rays that pass through the stratum corneum cause pigment-producing cells called melanocytes to produce brown pigment or melanin. Melanin is the skin’s effort to protect itself from the invading rays and prevent damage to skin structures and it is how a tan forms.
How much pigment the melanocytes can produce and how quickly it is produced depends largely on genetics. Dark-skinned people more readily produce melanin, while light-skinned individuals don’t produce very much or produce it in blotches that appear as freckles.
If your skin doesn’t produce the protective melanin pigment or if you’re exposed to the sun before enough pigment can be manufactured and dispersed, the ultraviolet rays kill skin cells. Even mild sunburns that produce a little redness can destroy the top layer of your skin.
Ultraviolet light can even damage the dermis, the layer that gives your skin its shape, texture, strength and elasticity. Sunlight breaks down the thick, strong tissue structure of the dermis, weakening it and making it thin, less elastic and making it appear wrinkled and saggy.
Sun damage is permanent and if skin damage has occurred you should avoid excessive sun exposure. Wear sunscreen even on cloudy days as ultraviolet rays can cause burning through the clouds. You can still live an active, outdoor lifestyle, just remember to take precautions to limit serious skin concerns later in life. One severe sunburn during childhood doubles your chances of developing malignant melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer or other types of skin cancer. If premature wrinkling and age spots don’t scare you, then cancer should.
Getting a little vitamin D from natural sunlight can be okay and having fun in the sun can still be done, just be sure to protect you skin from harmful rays. Here are some ways to keep the suns’ harmful rays from damaging your skin:
» Wear a broad-brimmed hat and long-sleeved shirts with a tight weave. Now-a-days, there are many quick-drying sun protective clothing lines made of breathable fabrics, which are stylish and protective.
» If you cannot cover up, use a sunscreen lotion with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher. Make sure it has both UVA and UVB protection. Apply liberally to exposed skin 15 to 20 minutes before going out in the sun, and re-apply every two-to-three hours depending on your activity. Re-apply after vigorous activity that could remove the product, like swimming, toweling or excessive sweating.
» Make sure that your sunscreen has one of the following active ingredients: Avobenzone, Titanium Dioxide, or Zinc Oxide.
» Avoid overexposing yourself to the sun without protection, especially between 10 a.m. and 4p.m.
» Avoid the use of tanning beds.
» Be aware that certain medications can make your skin more sensitive to UV rays. Consult your doctor if you have questions about your medication.
» Never let infants or young children play or sleep in the sun in a playpen, stroller, or carriage.
» Never let young children stay in the sun for long periods, even when wearing sunscreen.
» Get your children used to wearing sunscreen lotion. Pay particular attention to the areas that are most exposed, such as the face, lips, ears, neck, shoulders, back, knees, and the tops of their feet. Creating good habits at a young age will hopefully carry over from childhood to adult.
» Provide teenagers with sunscreen if they are going to be outdoors for extended periods during the summer. Make sure they understand the importance of using it.
The best way to detect skin cancer in its early stages is to examine your skin often. See your doctor right away if you notice any abnormally dark or discolored patches or spots, bleeding, flaking of the skin in areas, and crusting or change in the color, size, or shape of a mole.
Take precautions to prevent skin cancer this summer and make sure your family and friends do the same.
Father’s Day gifts
If you are looking for those last-minute gifts for dad this Sunday, Nebraska Game and Parks has some great suggestions that he’s sure to love and appreciate. All of these gift ideas can be found at OutdoorNerbraska.org.
Hunting, fishing and park entry permits are always a great gift for dad and each of these can bring many hours of great memories that you can spend together.
Subscriptions to NEBRASKAland Magazine are at a great, low price for Father’s Day. This award-winning magazine has been a staple for Nebraskans throughout the years with beautiful photos and informative articles. Right now, there is a summer special, which includes the Parks Centennial Special Edition and a 1-year subscription for $20.00.
Buy dad a super tag or combo lottery permit. The Super Tag Lottery allow hunters a chance to get multi-species tags for several species of animals if their tag is drawn. If drawn the permit offers the opportunity to take one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys. The permit is good for two years and the tags can only be filled during an open hunting season with an appropriate weapon.
The Combo Multi-Species Lottery permit offers the opportunity to take one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys. This permit is good for two years and the tags can only be filled during an open hunting season with an appropriate weapon. The combo lotteries are $10 per entry. There is one lottery for only Nebraska residents, and one open only to non-residents. Both are multiple entry lotteries so enter as often as you like.
The 2021 bighorn sheep lottery is another great gift idea. The permit will be drawn in August of 2021. A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany the application. Online applications can be done at OutdoorNebraska.org and must be submitted before midnight on Aug. 6.
Proceeds from the lottery provide support for the management of this historic species in five areas of Nebraska’s panhandle region. The winner of the lotter permit will receive up to four days of free guide service from Game and Parks staff and up to four days and nights of meals and lodging at Fort Robinson State Park. The 2021 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 30-Dec. 22.
To all you great dads, have a happy Father’s Day and take your kids, old or young, and get outside this weekend to make special, lasting memories with each other.
Community fishing event
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a community fishing event Friday, June 18 at Birdwood Lake Wildlife Management Area from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Community fishing nights are a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make fishing adventures possible and rewarding. The events are free and loaner fishing equipment, bait and staff will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license. Look for the colorful Game and Parks fishing trailer.