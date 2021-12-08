Geiser: Santa and his reindeer aren't the only ones for whom you should leave food

With temperatures dipping down and the cold of winter overtaking us, remember to provide food and water for birds during this time, it’s important for those that winter in our area as well as those that migrate through.

As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter, it leaves them in a very stressful situation. By providing the birds that visit your yard with food and water, you will have the pleasure of watching and learning about them while keeping them healthy when it’s cold out.

Winter bird feeding is a commitment that should continue throughout the winter as the birds will quickly become dependent on you to provide feed for them until summer when food sources become more prevalent.

There are many bird feeders on the market today, my suggestion would be to buy a sturdy feeder that is easy to fill, keep clean and hard to break. Some stores will have clearance feeders during this time of year, making it affordable to purchase a couple feeders or more.