Geiser: Victoria Springs SRA celebrates 100

Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebrating its first state recreation area in a Blast from the Past throwback event July 10 at Victoria Springs in Custer County.
Watch a vintage baseball game, follow along on a history walking tour of grounds, take a paddleboat out for a spin on the lake or catch a spectacular laser light show highlighting the parks’ centennial year.
A true hidden oasis, Victoria Springs touts a gorgeous mineral spring lake with beautiful shade trees that awed park guests to visit this area from the beginning.
Other activities at the event will include live music, free paddleboat rides, free archery shooting, nature displays, retail vendors and Game and Parks’ trailers showcasing wildlife, Nebraska park history and taxidermy mounts confiscated because of game violations.
The Blast from the Past is one of three signature events in honor of the 2021 park system centennial. The first state park was honored in an event June 11-12 at Chadron State Park, and the first state historical park will be celebrated Oct. 2 at Arbor Lodge State Historical.
The anniversary celebration is free to the public, but a Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for vehicles. Get one or learn more at yournebraskaparks100.org.
The tentative schedule of events follows; find the latest updates to the schedule of events at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Schedule of events
» 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Historical cabins and schoolhouse open; retail vendors, fishing trailer and remodeled cabins open; kayak and paddleboat rides.
» 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Food vendors open.
» 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. — History Walking Tour.
» 10 a.m. — Raptor Recovery Program.
» 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Hunters for Youth Archery Trailer; kids’ activities; naturalist activities; Game and Parks’ trailers; Dutch-oven cooking.
» 11 to 11:45 a.m. — History Walking Tour.
» Noon — Raptor Recovery Program.
» Noon to 10 p.m. — Brush Creek Brewery and Miletta Vista Winery beer garden open.
» 1 p.m. — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission remarks.
» 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — History Walking Tour.
» 2 p.m. — Raptor Recovery Program.
» 2 to 4 p.m. — Vintage Baseball at the ball field.
» 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. — History Walking Tour.
» 4 p.m. — History presentation on Solomon Butcher, a Nebraska photographer who recorded the settlement of the Great Plains in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
» 7 to 10 p.m. — Live Country music with West Wind.
» 10 p.m. — Laser Light Show.
Learn more about Victoria Springs SRA at outdoornebraska.org/victoriasprings.
100 bird centennial challenge
In honor of 100 years of state parks, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is calling on birders to find and identify 100 bird species in its park areas by the end of 2021.
Birders of all experience levels are invited to visit Game and Parks’ state parks, state recreation areas, state historical parks or wildlife management areas to spot birds and log them using eBird or iNaturalist. Both are available online or via mobile app.
Once completed, participants should email their bird list from iNaturalist or ebird to ngpc.wildcat.hills@nebraska.gov. Birds already recorded during May’s Nebraska Bird Month will count toward the Centennial Bird Challenge.
Every participant who submits a qualifying checklist will receive a participation packet and be entered into a raffle drawing for prizes.
To find a list of parks perfect for wildlife watching opportunities, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/BirdingByParkAreas. Find bird identification resources at birdsofnebraska.org.
Multispecies lottery permit
Hunters have until July 2 to apply for a 2021-2022 multispecies lottery permit. Two types of permits are available: Super Tag and Combo.
The Super Tag permit is valid in 2021 and 2022 for one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex, and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). The permit is valid in open seasons with the appropriate weapons.
One Super Tag permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for residents/nonresidents. Persons may apply for the residents-only permit once per year for $25. Persons may apply for the resident/nonresident permit multiple times per year for $10. Winners require a Habitat Stamp.
The Combo permit is valid in 2021 and 2022 for one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex, and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). The permit is valid in open seasons with the appropriate weapons.
One Combo permit is authorized for residents only, and one permit is authorized for nonresidents only. Qualifying persons may apply multiple times per year for $10. Winners require a Habitat Stamp.
Mail and over-the-counter applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. on July 2. Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on July 2. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to apply. Mail applications to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503.
Parks user survey 2021
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for feedback about park visitors’ experiences at 22 state parks, recreation areas and historical parks. It is contracting with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Sociological Research to conduct the surveys. Game and Parks encourages you to fill out the survey at the link below.
Feedback from the survey will help inform Game and Parks about how to better fulfill the wants and needs of Nebraska’s state park visitors. The survey will also provide Game and Parks with a clearer picture of how people recreate in parks.