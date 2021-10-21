Groene: American freedom on the brink

What have we become? Is America, let alone Nebraska, a people who seek safety over liberty, socialism over personal responsibility rooted in freedom? As Benjamin Franklin, the elder among the Founding Fathers, warned, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Of course, I am talking about President Biden’s recent tyrannical executive orders, mandating COVID-19 vaccines. Unable as of yet to mandate a national vaccine requirement, he instead cynically uses our own tax dollars against us by holding vaccine requirements over the paychecks of federal employees or federal dollars over the household incomes of families who happen to work for a company that contracts with the federal government.
We are treading on unprecedented ground. Never before has the federal government dictated a medical procedure to employees in private industry or to civilian federal government workers employed domestically. For example, across the nation, public-school MMR vaccine mandates are by state laws and not by federal mandates. Expected soon are additional mandates directed at health care employees and perhaps even children as young as 3.
If facts were to dictate that it was a do-or-die decision, citizens would become vaccinated on their own without government coercion, but that is not the case. It is quite clear who is at risk: It is the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. It is not the young and healthy, nor the 40% or more of Americans who are estimated to be asymptomatic based on those testing positive to COVID-19, or the large percentage who have natural immunity from a prior infection.
Neither the executive branch nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have adequately answered the questions that are repeatedly asked. If the vaccine is effective, why the need for quick-turnaround booster shots? Will those booster shots be also mandated in the future? Why have reputable studies on natural immunity by Israel, the Cleveland Clinic, etc., been ignored by the CDC? Can citizens be blamed for not trusting a government when their own personal, family and friends’ experiences have not matched the dire warnings of the CDC? Finally, if the vaccine is so successful, why not just recommend the vaccine to those that the medical science community has determined are most susceptible to serious health issues and even death? Americans are not an ignorant people, nor are they sheep. They just want to hear the truth.
Last Saturday on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, I attended a gathering of over 300 citizens to protest the actions of the federal government. A government that has recently demonstrated a total disregard for President Abe Lincoln’s definition of America’s governance: “… government of the people, by the people …” Hard working self-sufficient citizens that seldom ask government for assistance have suddenly had their livelihoods threatened by an aggressive federal government.
I heard their plea loud and clear! This week I and many other senators have given input into a request to convene a special session of the Legislature. The specific language sent to the secretary of state states “… for the purpose of adopting legislation to prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines and Legislation to prohibit government and/ or educational entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of receiving services.”
The secretary of state will poll the 49 senators. They have 10 days to reply. If 33 senators reply in the positive, the Legislature must be convened within five days. At the time of this writing, 26 senators have indicated they will sign the letter. We need the support of an additional seven who are willing to lay aside partisanship. For this is not a partisan issue; citizens of all political persuasions have told me they fear they are losing their sovereign right to decide what medical procedures they deem is in their best interest.
America is at a critical crossroad: Do we continue on the path of individual liberty and freedom, or do we seek security of government promises? No matter your view of the vaccine issue, we should all respect our neighbors’ personal medical decisions. If ever there was a time to make your voice heard, it is now!
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729.