Groene: ARPA funds can help Sustainable Beef project

An amazing amount of money has been passed out in less than 2½ years; it is no wonder why we have low workforce participation and historically high inflation. But we live in the present and we are faced with the duty to allocate over a billion dollars to qualifying entities. Used wisely, ARPA funds could help keep Nebraska’s economy stable in what looks to be a very volatile future.

The governor has accepted input from senators and we are obliging him. I have requested and have prepared legislation for $75 million in ARPA funding to aid the long-term sustainability of North Platte’s new Sustainable Beef project. The project fits well under three of the five restrictive parameters set by the federal government for the use of ARPA funds.

First, the new plant qualifies as an impacted industry; no sector of agriculture was disrupted by the pandemic more than the beef processing industry. When compact working conditions exposed industry workers to the virus, it quickly became evident the industry was susceptible to a supply chain failure as it was already operating at max capacity. The overall effect has been a 20% inflation increase in consumer beef prices.