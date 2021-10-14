Groene: Columbus Day: A reminder of the possible

Monday was Columbus Day, a federal holiday that many, including myself, observe in honor of the achievements of Christopher Columbus. His story is the genesis of the American dream. He was born into a modest family of weavers who lived above their shop in the Italian city-state of Genoa.

Columbus’ accomplishments belong among a select few human events that changed the course of humanity. His early life defines a self-motivated man. He went to sea at the age of 14, later studying navigation in Greece and mapmaking in Portugal; while there he apprenticed on ships traveling to Africa, Ireland, England and Iceland.

After the Muslims’ conquest of Constantinople in 1453, trade routes to the Orient were closed to European merchants. Columbus singularly believed that the Orient could be reached by a sea route to the west. The weaver’s son brought his plan to the governments of Portugal, England, France and Spain. Only Spain’s King Ferdinand and Queen Elizabeth accepted his offer. It took six years to convince them to fund his expedition. In 1492 he sailed west into the unknown in search of the Orient. On Oct. 12 he landed on the island of San Salvador, located between the two continents that make up the western hemisphere.