Groene: COVID-19 disrupting Neb. kids’ education

Consistently we have heard from the education establishment of their efforts to provide educational opportunities to students in an uncertain environment where local, state and federal government entities were recommending limiting personal contact between students and school employees. They have done all they could with the uncertainty of liability and unknown health effects hanging over their heads.

Yes, schools have had to adapt quickly to COVID-19, but as a shift has happened from classroom to in-home learning, it has been parents and children who have had to make the bigger adjustments. It’s great that technology has allowed for remote learning, but expecting a child to sit in front of a computer screen for six hours is expecting a lot. This makes it a necessity for a parent to be present at all times to fill in for the teacher and keep their child on task. Before COVID-19, a family had a routine of work and family life. Even when classroom learning resumes, it can quickly be altered by quarantine requirements if a child has contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID or a school decides to have alternating schedules. Many parents who disagree with a school’s mask mandate have had no choice but to find an alternative education path for their children.