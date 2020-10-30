Groene: COVID-19 disrupting Neb. kids’ education

The Education Committee held a hearing on LR 402 to examine the effect COVID-19 is having on families due to the disruption it is having on PK-12 education and what approaches parents were using to keep their children’s education on track.
Consistently we have heard from the education establishment of their efforts to provide educational opportunities to students in an uncertain environment where local, state and federal government entities were recommending limiting personal contact between students and school employees. They have done all they could with the uncertainty of liability and unknown health effects hanging over their heads.
Yes, schools have had to adapt quickly to COVID-19, but as a shift has happened from classroom to in-home learning, it has been parents and children who have had to make the bigger adjustments. It’s great that technology has allowed for remote learning, but expecting a child to sit in front of a computer screen for six hours is expecting a lot. This makes it a necessity for a parent to be present at all times to fill in for the teacher and keep their child on task. Before COVID-19, a family had a routine of work and family life. Even when classroom learning resumes, it can quickly be altered by quarantine requirements if a child has contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID or a school decides to have alternating schedules. Many parents who disagree with a school’s mask mandate have had no choice but to find an alternative education path for their children.
Parents who testified gave compelling reasons why we must return to in-classroom education and allow children to settle back into a routine. They implied that the non-personal, two-dimensional world of a computer screen can cause depression due to the isolated learning environment. Some parents have been faced with becoming single-income families as one parent stays home to homeschool their children or to supervise the distance learning available from the public school.
We learned there are options for parents. Nebraska allows parents to choose alternative educational paths for their kids. Some choose a homeschool option that is one-on-one with a parent; others choose a co-op or a learning pod where a few families get together and one parent does the teaching, they rotate the responsibility, or they pool their resources and hire an individual to teach the kids. More formally, some families approved to homeschool their kids enroll them in a more formalized alternative school like one of the four Acton Academies in Nebraska, where each child works to create and develop their own learning path.
Homeschooling comes at a cost, too. We heard from a mom who couldn’t afford formal curriculum and is grateful that her kids are young enough to learn from free resources available online. Parents with kids in middle or high school, though, need textbooks and supplies for science classes. Many of these parents need help.
Of course, there are many parents in the state who have typically chosen private or parochial schools for their families. We heard at the hearing that, unfortunately, those numbers are declining due to the pandemic, too. Scholarship fundraising is down, and some families impacted by COVID-19 have had to tighten their belts forgoing tuition payments. Enrollment has dropped more than 10% overall in parochial schools with low income student enrollment being hit the hardest. North Platte’s St. Patrick’s School is down 16 students this year, but perhaps even more troubling is the kindergarten lost over 20% of its enrollment.
The impact on kindergarten enrollment is a pandemic phenomenon that is happening nationwide, and certainly across the state. Because kindergarten is not compulsory, some parents are keeping their young children in child care or at home another year to avoid their first experiences with school to be done under these circumstances. They can either enroll them in first grade or kindergarten next year.
We learned that in order to maximize education opportunity, the Legislature may need to look at ways to help parents financially and increase access by removing regulatory roadblocks. It is the responsibility of parents to educate their children; government’s mission is to facilitate it.
