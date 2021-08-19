Groene: Critical Race Theory devised to divide us

Presently our country has been drawn into a racial debate by radical progressive socialists aided by national press outlets that are like-minded. Two movements have attracted attention. Black Lives Matter focuses on identifying criminals not as perpetrators of crime but instead as victims of a white supremacy culture embedded in our society. BLM is an offshoot of critical race theory, a divisive racist sociological theory taught over the past 40 years as historical fact in our liberal higher education institutions.

Most Americans look at the debate through their personal experiences and heritage, and most are indignant towards the blanket accusation that they are racist or victims based solely on their skin color. For example, my great-grandfather emigrated from Ireland in the 1860s; as a teenager he enlisted in the Union Army. He joined 2.13 million others to risk their lives to free their fellow human beings from bondage. An estimated 365,000 lost their lives doing so. After the war he married a war widow.