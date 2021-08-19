Groene: Critical Race Theory devised to divide us

Presently our country has been drawn into a racial debate by radical progressive socialists aided by national press outlets that are like-minded. Two movements have attracted attention. Black Lives Matter focuses on identifying criminals not as perpetrators of crime but instead as victims of a white supremacy culture embedded in our society. BLM is an offshoot of critical race theory, a divisive racist sociological theory taught over the past 40 years as historical fact in our liberal higher education institutions.
Most Americans look at the debate through their personal experiences and heritage, and most are indignant towards the blanket accusation that they are racist or victims based solely on their skin color. For example, my great-grandfather emigrated from Ireland in the 1860s; as a teenager he enlisted in the Union Army. He joined 2.13 million others to risk their lives to free their fellow human beings from bondage. An estimated 365,000 lost their lives doing so. After the war he married a war widow.
The Civil War did not stop the stupidity and cruelty of racism; fault can also be found in those who have avoided conflict by looking the other way. The population of the United States in 1860 was 31.5 million versus 330 million today. The vast majority of Americans have no family linkage to slavery; they themselves are of mixed heritage and thus have no feelings of racial or ethnic superiority. If they have any pride at all, it is in their ancestors’ endurance against the struggles of life.
CRT was born in a mid-20th-century socialist cauldron, stirred by white American and European Marxists, unable to divide America by sustaining the working-class struggle of the early 1900s. They have since sought to divide us by race and behavioral preferences.
CRT is not based on facts, but instead on a presumed genetic subconsciousness. For example, it assumes that personal traits like loyalty, punctuality, hard work and achievement by your own merits are aspects of a culture based in white supremacy.
A recent example is Oregon’s new high school graduation requirements, where a student no longer is required to qualify for graduation with individual effort but instead by the mere fact that they are part of a collective senior class. You may have seen the theory being used in your own children’s schools where more and more activities are conducted in groups.
Since being in the Legislature, I have championed legislation to protect the learning environment and safety in our classrooms by empowering teachers to run an orderly classroom. I have always been dumbfounded by the resistance of a small group of young progressive senators who themselves are the offspring of parents whose economic place in society is based on success in the fields of higher education, politics and free enterprise. They based their resistance to improving classroom order on a racist argument, which can only be explained by the CRT training they were exposed to in college.
I myself am a third-generation American born into a family whose livelihood was best described as sustainable farming. When I went off to the University of Nebraska, I lived behind a veterinary clinic, where I cleaned cages and groomed dogs for my rent. I worked my way through four years of college with jobs as a welder and handling hot steel at a foundry.
With my not uncommon, personal history in mind, you can understand why I was caught off guard when in debate a senator accused me of white privilege.
I now have an explanation for the unexplainable resistance I received from the radical left to improving classroom discipline. They firmly believe since I am of European descent, I can’t help being racist; my subconscious is genetically geared to racism. To be saved I must develop a consciousness of an apologetic, self-deprecating, group thinking, monotone of humanity.
Critical race theory is in complete opposition to what America is made of, “individuals united in defending our individual liberty.” We must resist its false premises, for beneath it lie socialism and totalitarianism. I am disappointed that our University of Nebraska regent does not agree.