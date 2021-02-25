Groene: Early voting has distorted election system

This past election cycle, we have had doubt cast on the trust that citizens have in America’s election system. Conspiracy theories range from altered foreign-owned voter machines, to ballot box stuffing, to outright rejection of legitimate ballots. Is there truth in any of the claims? I do know there is never smoke without fire, and that fire will spread unless you take away the source of the fuel.
Without a detailed long-term federal investigation, the country will continue to smolder. I do find it curious that investigations have already been instigated into the Jan. 6 Capitol protests that resulted in five deaths and vandalism. It is my opinion that a traditional American protest turned into a mob scene that escalated into violence. If the enemies of liberty can somehow turn an over-passionate mob scene into an organized conspiracy to overthrow the government, then as a nation we are closer than I want to believe to losing our freedoms. Meanwhile, any attempts to investigate allegations of voter fraud are shouted down by the national press and supported by elected officials who put their politics first. One would think that our federal courts and elected officials would want to assure the people that they can trust our election results.
Early voting is one area where I do believe we have allowed the election process to be distorted, perhaps not fraudulently but unethically. I introduced LB 590 to reduce the number of days for early mail-in voting from 35 days to 20 and to reduce in-person voting at the county clerk’s office from 30 days to 15. The bill had its hearing in the Government Committee Feb. 18.
Information on candidate positions can be exposed right up to Election Day; health issues can be exposed; candidates have died or withdrawn from races right up to Election Day. Meanwhile some citizens may have voted a month earlier.
There is a valid reason why our forefathers created voting booths at our local precincts. Voting is an individual right that should be a private decision. No one should be looking over our shoulder or coaching us as we fill out our ballot on our kitchen table. I have no qualms with organizations encouraging voter registration; for example, I have always admired the work of the League of Women Voters for having that as their main mission. What early voting has encouraged is the creation of organizations with rabid political philosophies — ACORN was one you may have heard of in past elections — who harvest votes as their mission. They go out in communities to register voters, then encourage them to request mail-in ballots and return later to help the voter fill out their ballot. Is it fraud? Legally, no. Is it unethical? Yes.
We have always made allowances for those who cannot get to a voting precinct on Election Day. The ability to vote by absentee ballot and voting a few days early at the county clerk’s office are both legitimate extensions of the right to vote. But with freedom comes personal responsibility, and one should be expected to make an effort to vote on Election Day. By allowing long pre-election voting periods, we have extended the harvest season for unethical political groups to influence election results.