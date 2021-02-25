Groene: Early voting has distorted election system

There is a valid reason why our forefathers created voting booths at our local precincts. Voting is an individual right that should be a private decision. No one should be looking over our shoulder or coaching us as we fill out our ballot on our kitchen table. I have no qualms with organizations encouraging voter registration; for example, I have always admired the work of the League of Women Voters for having that as their main mission. What early voting has encouraged is the creation of organizations with rabid political philosophies — ACORN was one you may have heard of in past elections — who harvest votes as their mission. They go out in communities to register voters, then encourage them to request mail-in ballots and return later to help the voter fill out their ballot. Is it fraud? Legally, no. Is it unethical? Yes.