Groene: First came COVID, then came shaming

On Friday, Oct. 23, I attended a special Health and Human Services committee meeting in Lincoln and returned the next Tuesday, Oct. 27, for an Education Committee hearing, staying the entire week to work on legislation.
I was informed on Friday, Oct. 30, by the HHS director that two of the testifiers on Oct. 23 tested positive for COVID-19. That same day one of my staff texted me they were in quarantine because a close contact of theirs had tested positive.
The following Monday, Nov. 2, I tested for the virus. On Thursday, Nov. 5, I received a positive test result. I have recovered fully from minor flu-like symptoms. My HHS contact tracer agreed that with the timeline of my illness, the most likely source was from my staff on Oct. 28 or 29 after the Education hearing. On Monday, Nov. 9, the chairman of the Executive Board informed me that rumors were rampant that I had COVID and was planning to come to the Legislative Summit that week.
To correct the rumors, I sent an email to my fellow senators explaining as best I could, without involving others, the details on my contracting the virus and to say I would not be attending the conference even though my quarantine was over.
The attacks on me originated from one statement I made, “I finally got my wish and contacted (sic) COVID ... as I suspected it would happen.”
I based my preference to be done with COVID on Centers for Disease Control information. It became an issue when a senator who is antagonistic towards me tweeted out my email to his followers, including members of the media, making false accusations that I was irresponsible and knew I was infected when I attended the Education Committee hearing. I neither knew nor was I infected at that time. Hate emails from his followers ensued along with what I consider biased news coverage.
I have based my response to COVID on CDC studies and statements.
The CDC stated from the beginning the need to slow down the infections in order to match hospital capacities and to allow time for new treatments to be developed. Social distancing was advised as the best precaution, but when in close quarters a mask could give additional protection. I have emphasized social distancing. New treatments, including the recently released Bamlanivimab, have drastically reduced hospitalizations in proportion to infections. Evidence shows that infections have skyrocketed as more and more people have let their guard down when relying on unreliable masks.
The CDC’s and Fauci’s eventual goal is to reach herd immunity through natural infections in combination with the event of a vaccine. From historical virus outbreaks, I knew I would eventually come in contact with the virus, and I was not at high risk for serious illness due to my strong immune system and having no serious underlying conditions. I did not pursue the virus; it found me and no other cases have been traced to me. By definition, all who have contracted the virus are now part of herd immunity.
CDC Director Robert Redfield repeatedly has referred to a 10-state study showing actual COVID cases are at least tenfold over the number of positive tests. Today that would be over 123 million, nearly 40% of the population, making the death rate 0.21% (not tenfold). From what I have heard from constituents, I would agree with the CDC estimate.
The vaccine will go first to those who have comorbidities and older citizens — individuals who have an increased chance of serious illness when combined with COVID. Remaining citizens will have to rely on natural immunity or isolate until the vaccine is universally available later in 2021.
What I went through was a shaming. I was told I was selfish, irresponsible and ignorant besides many other colorful terms. Why haven’t we heard from the millions who have successfully survived COVID? Why don’t more people test for COVID? My experience may explain it: They are either asymptomatic or fear personal attacks and shaming from an ignorant mob who are told by Twitter, the internet and biased media what to think instead of how to think. America is troubled!
