Groene: First came COVID, then came shaming

I based my preference to be done with COVID on Centers for Disease Control information. It became an issue when a senator who is antagonistic towards me tweeted out my email to his followers, including members of the media, making false accusations that I was irresponsible and knew I was infected when I attended the Education Committee hearing. I neither knew nor was I infected at that time. Hate emails from his followers ensued along with what I consider biased news coverage.

I have based my response to COVID on CDC studies and statements.

The CDC stated from the beginning the need to slow down the infections in order to match hospital capacities and to allow time for new treatments to be developed. Social distancing was advised as the best precaution, but when in close quarters a mask could give additional protection. I have emphasized social distancing. New treatments, including the recently released Bamlanivimab, have drastically reduced hospitalizations in proportion to infections. Evidence shows that infections have skyrocketed as more and more people have let their guard down when relying on unreliable masks.