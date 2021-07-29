Groene: Legislature assaults rights of parents

During my time as a senator I have sensed an antagonistic attitude by the Legislature toward parental rights. Our juvenile statutes show a preference towards the state’s maternal instincts taking precedent over a parent’s constitutional rights. Those rights are guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution, exemplified by the words in the Supreme Court case Quilloin v. Walcott: “We cannot overlook or disregard that the ‘best interest’ standard is subject to the overriding recognition that ‘the relationship between a parent and a child is constitutionally protected.’”

Nebraska has led the nation in the ratio of children who are placed in out-of-home foster care. Although Gov. Pete Ricketts has directed his Health and Human Services Department to follow federal guidelines and prioritize placement of children with close family members, we still are a national leader in home removal.

Led by Florida’s successful example, many state legislatures have expanded parental choice in their children’s education. Nebraska has not, going back to the sad episode in the early 1980s when a minister at a church-run school was incarcerated until the children were returned to a public school. Thankfully, that event did rile the public enough to demand broader rights for parents to home-school their children. Still, there is a strong minority of senators with the attitude that our children’s education is solely the priority of the state. They fight any attempts to broaden parental choice. They defeated LB 364, the creation of Opportunity Scholarship Grants, offering families in poverty a glimmer of hope toward someday affording school choice. The opposition considered the bill an attack on Nebraska’s secular public schools, even though the bill was voluntary and did not appropriate state funds, instead only allowing a tax credit to taxpayers who donated to one of the Opportunity Grant funds.