Groene: Legislature assaults rights of parents

During my time as a senator I have sensed an antagonistic attitude by the Legislature toward parental rights. Our juvenile statutes show a preference towards the state’s maternal instincts taking precedent over a parent’s constitutional rights. Those rights are guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution, exemplified by the words in the Supreme Court case Quilloin v. Walcott: “We cannot overlook or disregard that the ‘best interest’ standard is subject to the overriding recognition that ‘the relationship between a parent and a child is constitutionally protected.’”
Nebraska has led the nation in the ratio of children who are placed in out-of-home foster care. Although Gov. Pete Ricketts has directed his Health and Human Services Department to follow federal guidelines and prioritize placement of children with close family members, we still are a national leader in home removal.
Led by Florida’s successful example, many state legislatures have expanded parental choice in their children’s education. Nebraska has not, going back to the sad episode in the early 1980s when a minister at a church-run school was incarcerated until the children were returned to a public school. Thankfully, that event did rile the public enough to demand broader rights for parents to home-school their children. Still, there is a strong minority of senators with the attitude that our children’s education is solely the priority of the state. They fight any attempts to broaden parental choice. They defeated LB 364, the creation of Opportunity Scholarship Grants, offering families in poverty a glimmer of hope toward someday affording school choice. The opposition considered the bill an attack on Nebraska’s secular public schools, even though the bill was voluntary and did not appropriate state funds, instead only allowing a tax credit to taxpayers who donated to one of the Opportunity Grant funds.
Parental rights were again restricted with the passage of LB 307, which forces juveniles to accept court-appointed counsel when they are charged with a felony, no matter how minor the offense or legal consequences. The bill is blatantly unconstitutional, completely ignoring the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions, which have defined our Sixth Amendment’s right to assistance of counsel to include the right to appoint oneself as counsel. Even stronger language is in our state constitution’s “Rights of Accused” in Article 1-11: “In all criminal prosecutions the accused shall have the right to appear and defend in person or by counsel.”
LB 307 ignores existing state law, allowing individual judges to grant or deny a juvenile’s waiver of counsel if they deem that circumstances, as defined in law, demand that counsel is needed. LB 307 completely overrides a parent’s rights as summarized in words of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s 2011 Lakota Z. case: “… the interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children is perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court.”
There is an opportunity for the Nebraska Supreme Court to limit the harm this bill may do. The bill requires that the court “… shall provide, by court rule, a process to ensure that a juvenile has consulted with counsel, and if not, is provided the opportunity to consult with counsel prior to the juvenile exercising their right to waive their right to counsel.” The court can choose to use this opportunity to instruct judges to lean heavily on individual and parental rights versus using the bill as a means of pushing juvenile cases through their courtroom without the messy interference of babbling youths and stern parents.
I had, in past legislative sessions, successfully helped other pro-family senators filibuster and defeat similar legislation. We again had the votes to kill it by filibuster, but in a moment of weakness I agreed to accept a minor amendment and to stop the filibuster. Looking back, my rationale for doing so was foolish; being already late in the evening, the speaker, a very good man, wishing to keep to his timetable and daily agenda, asked me to accept the compromise. I still voted no on passage, but I remain haunted by my betrayal in that moment of being nice. I have come to the conclusion that a smooth-running legislative body is a detriment to our liberties.