Groene: Liberty risked for the sake of ‘security’

Censorship of political speech is being administered by mega-worldwide internet venues. Publishing companies are creating a blacklist containing the names of former Trump administration officials, agreeing not to publish their works. Our new president is being advised to have groups who disagree with his administration’s agenda be investigated by federal agencies.

This legislative session, LB 637 has been introduced to give more power to regional health department bureaucrats, thus taking away the ability of local elected officials to balance individual freedom and public safety, a trend that mirrors the socialist model of the European Union where faceless bureaucrats embedded in government agencies manage the lives of Europe’s citizens.

During the presidential inauguration week there was a State Patrol SWAT team of 20 or so officers stationed at the Capitol. The national Democratic Party hired four private security contractors to roam the halls during the week. Why? Because of political fearmongering and of a rumor that the property damage done at the U.S Capitol two weeks prior by protesters could happen at state capitols across the country. Of course the Capitol was peaceful, with a few demonstrators on the streets outside, which is not uncommon for a society that embraces free speech.