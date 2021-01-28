Groene: Liberty risked for the sake of ‘security’

On my office wall I have the Mark Twain quote, “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” It is there to remind me that many times, legislation that is intended to offer security to one restricts the freedom of another, which also reminds me of the oft-repeated Ben Franklin quote, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Thomas Jefferson paraphrased the same thought by saying “any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.”
The national political conversation has swung toward the pursuit of restrictive security policies at the cost of liberty. Even though the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived and we are quickly reaching natural herd immunity, they continue to push for restrictive face mask policies, ignoring the fact that virus infections have spread at an exponential growth rate despite present mandates. Presently many are pushing for vaccination mandates, even for those who have acquired natural immunity, restricting personal health choices, parental rights, religious freedom, the right to associate with whomever we choose, and placing restrictions on where we wish to gather. As a local example, LB 447 was introduced in the Legislature this session, a bill to mandate that all children in public child care facilities must be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Censorship of political speech is being administered by mega-worldwide internet venues. Publishing companies are creating a blacklist containing the names of former Trump administration officials, agreeing not to publish their works. Our new president is being advised to have groups who disagree with his administration’s agenda be investigated by federal agencies.
This legislative session, LB 637 has been introduced to give more power to regional health department bureaucrats, thus taking away the ability of local elected officials to balance individual freedom and public safety, a trend that mirrors the socialist model of the European Union where faceless bureaucrats embedded in government agencies manage the lives of Europe’s citizens.
During the presidential inauguration week there was a State Patrol SWAT team of 20 or so officers stationed at the Capitol. The national Democratic Party hired four private security contractors to roam the halls during the week. Why? Because of political fearmongering and of a rumor that the property damage done at the U.S Capitol two weeks prior by protesters could happen at state capitols across the country. Of course the Capitol was peaceful, with a few demonstrators on the streets outside, which is not uncommon for a society that embraces free speech.
So why did a few state senators push for such drastic security measures? The simple answer is the old political axiom: perception becomes reality. The press reports the presence of SWAT teams and the perception to the public is that a threat was averted, when no such threat ever existed. By creating the perception that certain political views are a danger to society, those who wish to oppress your freedom can pursue restricting your liberty through measures they claim will secure your safety.
The assault on the political free speech of your elected officials is not only happening in Washington. This session, a rule change was proposed by a senator to silence free speech on the floor of the Legislature. It effectively employed the old political ploy of throwing mud (accusations) at a political opponent and when put in a position to defend themselves, some of the mud may stick; again perception becomes reality. The proposal failed, but the fact it existed had a chilling effect on free speech in the legislative chamber.
We live in troubled times, where attacks on liberty are driving the prevailing political winds. Since I have been a senator, I have had two credible death threats, have had disgusting packages delivered to my home containing candy formed in the shape of male genitals, middle fingers, etc. I have received hate mail and slanderous distorted emails have been sent to other senators attacking my free speech rights. I have had thoughts of quitting, but I always come back to John Adams’ “liberty, once lost, is gone forever.”
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov, 402-471-2729.