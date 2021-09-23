Groene: LR 107 defends liberty

That we are greatly alarmed that a factious and contentious spirit has recently manifested itself in the federal government, emanating both from the legislative and executive branches, with the desire to enlarge their powers by forced constructions of the Constitution of the United States to expand certain general phrases in order to destroy their meaning and effect. Such phrases include: “Congress shall make no law … prohibiting the free exercise [of religion] …”, “… the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”, and “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof …”. This design appears to have no other end except to consolidate the states by degrees into one sovereignty, the obvious tendency and inevitable consequence of which would be to obliterate completely the rights of sovereignty by the several states, and to destroy the rights and liberties of the people, as explicitly granted to them by the Ninth and Tenth Amendments to the Constitution of the United States.