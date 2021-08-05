Groene: Medical pot: Lead or accept consequences

I was confronted by a fellow senator this session about a change of mind I’d made on an issue. I explained that after examining the facts and using deductive reasoning, I was led to the conclusion that they no longer supported my previous position.
Deductive reasoning is a scientific method for drawing a conclusion based on facts. In recent history we have seen a push by academia to tout critical thinking on college campuses as a replacement for the sound process of deductive reasoning. Being based more on assumptions than facts, it is a far less scientific method of forming a hypothesis and is much more likely to create false conclusions.
For example, let’s take a look at the origins of critical race theory. The person using critical thinking looks at the evidence: Slaves in America were of black African descent. Owners of slaves in America were of white European descent. Therefore all white people of European descent are racist. Meanwhile the person using deductive reasoning comes to a different conclusion when forming their hypothesis: Slaves in America were of African descent. Most slave owners were of European descent. Therefore white European slave owners were racist.
I prefer the smaller, defined, accurate, scientific approach of deductive reasoning to the broader, general, sociological and assumptive approach of critical thinking.
After examining the evidence, I used deductive reasoning when changing my opposition to medical marijuana. I could no longer ignore personal testimony from families where a member used marijuana successfully for end of life pain management, to control epileptic seizures, encourage appetite when undergoing chemotherapy, veterans addressing pain from service injuries, etc.
Forty-seven states have legalized cannabis in some form. Thirty-six of those allow the use of all forms of medical cannabis — half of those also allow recreational use — and 11 states allow its medical use but restrict the drug’s THC content and delivery methods. Only Nebraska, Idaho and Kansas criminalize all cannabis sales containing THC.
Pharmaceutical opiates are presently the drug of choice for pain relief; as a result, we are now facing an opiate addiction epidemic. Last year Nebraska had an all-time high of 209 overdose deaths. I don’t need to mention the untold deaths from abuse of alcohol and over-the-counter painkillers. Cannabis, which has no statistically documented overdose cases, is proving to be a reasonable alternative to the overuse of Big Pharma’s deadly opiates.
There are two marijuana petitions circulating in Nebraska, one would allow all forms of cannabis for medical reasons, including smoking; the other would legalize it for all purposes, including recreational. Both petitions would create a constitutional right for individuals to use cannabis. I will not support either.
Polling shows medical marijuana is supported by a large majority of Nebraskans. There is just too much anecdotal testimony from family and neighbors about its medical benefits for most Nebraskans to continue to oppose it.
I voted in favor of medical marijuana for the first time on LB 474; it fell two votes short of the 33 needed for cloture. I believe a petition that will alter our constitution will pass, even easier then Medicaid and gambling expansion did. If the full legalization petition becomes law, we will become Colorado; if the medical-use-only petition passes, we will not be able to limit the drug’s THC levels or delivery method to only pill, liquid or vapor forms. In either case, we will have the stench of the cannabis smoke all around us.
There is yet time to pass legislation forestalling the passage of a petition. Giving citizens seeking alternative medical treatment access to cannabis, along with guidance on its use, may stop them from supporting a petition.
I am well aware of the damage long-term use of recreational marijuana can do to a person and our society. A restrictive legislative solution, as LB 474 was, is the only alternative I can see to limit our children’s exposure to this brain-altering drug. But we face a quandary: do we stomp our feet and say no way, and thus accept the consequences? Or do we lead?