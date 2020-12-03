Groene: Misconstrued and attacked on COVID-19

To advance your interest, I base the positions I take on truth and facts, the goal always being to protect your individual freedom.

You have probably recently read slanted news articles or Facebook posts concerning my recent experience with COVID-19. Judge for yourself if those attacks were warranted. Below is the email that the attacks originated from, sent to Executive Board Chair Mike Hilgers and to all of the members of the Legislature on Nov. 9.

“I will not be attending the conference. As you may know I finally got my wish and contacted [sic] the COVID-19 virus. As I suspected it would happen, I picked it up while in Lincoln, either while attending the YRTC hearing or the following week while in town again to attend an Education Committee hearing.

“According to guidelines given me by the HHS contact tracer, Tuesday will be the last day that I would possibly need to be in quarantine.

“I therefore could attend the meeting, but no matter, I plan not to, I have other pressing matters to attend to.