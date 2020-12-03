Groene: Misconstrued and attacked on COVID-19

To advance your interest, I base the positions I take on truth and facts, the goal always being to protect your individual freedom.
You have probably recently read slanted news articles or Facebook posts concerning my recent experience with COVID-19. Judge for yourself if those attacks were warranted. Below is the email that the attacks originated from, sent to Executive Board Chair Mike Hilgers and to all of the members of the Legislature on Nov. 9.
“I will not be attending the conference. As you may know I finally got my wish and contacted [sic] the COVID-19 virus. As I suspected it would happen, I picked it up while in Lincoln, either while attending the YRTC hearing or the following week while in town again to attend an Education Committee hearing.
“According to guidelines given me by the HHS contact tracer, Tuesday will be the last day that I would possibly need to be in quarantine.
“I therefore could attend the meeting, but no matter, I plan not to, I have other pressing matters to attend to.
“I appreciate your diligence in following the requirements of the law and your persistence in presenting a conference for those wishing to attend, that is their choice, it used to be called freedom. I also admire your integrity, for not being swayed by the fear of a few.
“As for me, the symptoms I developed were no more than a minor flu that lasted the average 10 days the CDC describes. I received a blessing as I was able to catch up on needed sleep and am now invigorated as I prepare for the session.
“I plan to give blood in the future to aid those who could use the interferon plasma therapy.
“More details than you probably needed, but I find the truth stops rumors quickly.”
From that email, an unwarranted Twitter attack message was sent out from within the Legislature and a misleading story appeared in the Lincoln, Omaha and local newspapers. In the article the reporter, after calling me, falsely summarized my position on herd immunity. I did not broach the subject of immunity in my email, so why was the misleading statement included in the article?
I completely agree with the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position on herd immunity; it must be reached and will be with a combination of natural infections and the event of a vaccine. It astounds me that the concept of herd immunity in relationship to vaccines and natural immunity is so misunderstood.
On a broad public policy, the goal of a vaccine is to protect the entire community without enduring the societal cost of dealing with COVID’s symptoms and more importantly avoiding the deaths of those who have comorbidity health issues. From an individual citizen’s perspective, if you have contracted the virus and recovered, you, by definition, are a member of the immunity herd.
As individuals we all wait expectantly for a vaccine to protect our loved ones who thankfully have not yet contracted the virus but may be at risk of serious illness. Herd immunity is not an opinion; it is science.
In retrospect to my experience there is presently in the legislative body a movement to create a more collegial atmosphere; I have not been invited to that conversation. I assume it is because I practice collegiality by focusing on the content of the bill and not the sponsor. Of course I am no better than the rest; when attacked personally I have a habit of responding. I fully understand that perhaps I should kick the dust off my feet and move on a bit sooner.
Sadly today collegiality is becoming defined as politically correct speech or more concerning, truth is being defined by the eye of the beholder. When the eye is that of a social network such as Facebook, Twitter or even a regional newspaper and speech is limited to what agrees with their worldview of what is truth, it becomes censorship and a direct attack on America’s strong tradition of debating differing views in the public domain.
