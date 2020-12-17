Groene: Policy vs. politics in Legislature

With the support of associations representing school boards, school administrators and teachers we introduced LB 147 as an effort to create comprehensive school employee training for behavioral awareness, de-escalation and intervention. A funding source was proposed through state lottery fund resources. We defined what is expected of school personnel when students or others are threatened with harm by an aggressor. We clarified legal and employment protections they had when it was necessary for them to do the right thing in their role as custodial caretakers of our children. Due to a locked 4-4 committee, the legislative body pulled the bill from committee, and this past year we fell one vote short of the necessary 33 votes to overcome a filibuster. The refined legislation will be back next year; as I said, good legislation takes time and sometimes extraordinary effort.