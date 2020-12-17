Groene: Policy vs. politics in Legislature

Sometimes one wonders if elected office is worth the time and stress. I have a passion for truth and honesty, and I also advocate for open, transparent and accountable government — traits and beliefs that often do not mesh with political expediency.
Having been on the Education Committee for the past six years, the past four as the chairman, I thought I would look back at some of the highlights that may have warranted the time and headaches.
2015-16 biennium-session: Sen. Kate Sullivan was the committee chair; she, a registered Democrat, and I, a Republican, became allies on most issues. Committee priority bill LB 959 came out of committee with the minimum five votes needed. Besides other improvements to the school funding formula, we eliminated a provision that required schools to maintain a minimal tax levy in order to receive their income tax allotment, justifiably rewarding school boards who control their spending.
2017-18: My first term as Education Committee chairman. Committee priority LB 512 was passed. It included a provision to limit early retirement bonuses given to school employees to $35,000; previously, bonuses over $100,000 were being seen. The committee amended into the bill legislation introduced by progressive Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks, Justin Wayne, Lynne Walz and Adam Morfeld, disproving any claims that as chairman I do not work with senators who may have different political philosophies. The committee also advanced Pansing Brooks’ LBs 645 and 1052 to include dyslexia as a consideration for special education help.
In 2017 we helped Sen. Lou Ann Linehan pull LB 651 out of a locked 4-4 committee to the legislative floor; it required schools to assess student reading skills annually through the third grade and, if found deficient, work with parents to create an individual reading improvement program. In 2018 the legislation was then amended into committee priority LB 1081 by a 33-0 vote.
When Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner requested the Education Committee cut state aid to schools to match the Appropriations Committee’s budget, we, unlike in the past, made sure all schools were treated equally with the enactment of LB 409.
2019-20 biennium session: Thirty-five bills came out of committee; 27 were advanced to General File, seven were amended into other bills and one was brought out by pull motion. Nineteen of those were introduced by senators with progressive leanings and 16 by senators who would be considered conservatives. I fail to see any political bias in those numbers, and am proud of my work to try to keep the committee nonpartisan.
Passing good legislation takes time, an example is Sen. Julie Slama’s LB 399 — the civics education legislation. The bill began in 2016 as an effort by then-Sen. Bob Krist to require the civics portion of the United States naturalization test be a prerequisite to graduation. Over the next three years it evolved into a comprehensive redo of state statutes requiring that certain history, civics and social studies standards be taught and assessed in our public schools. In 2019 the committee was finally able to get it over the finish line with the governor’s signature on it.
With the support of associations representing school boards, school administrators and teachers we introduced LB 147 as an effort to create comprehensive school employee training for behavioral awareness, de-escalation and intervention. A funding source was proposed through state lottery fund resources. We defined what is expected of school personnel when students or others are threatened with harm by an aggressor. We clarified legal and employment protections they had when it was necessary for them to do the right thing in their role as custodial caretakers of our children. Due to a locked 4-4 committee, the legislative body pulled the bill from committee, and this past year we fell one vote short of the necessary 33 votes to overcome a filibuster. The refined legislation will be back next year; as I said, good legislation takes time and sometimes extraordinary effort.
Presently, hardcore politics is ruling the day, and I may or may not be chairman of the Education Committee next year. I prefer to be chairman, but in two years, when done with my stint in public service, my family, friends and foes will know I left with my principles and integrity intact.
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov; 402-471-2729.
