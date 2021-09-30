Groene: Redistricting a major defeat for rural Neb.

Redistricting is finished. Our Legislative District 42 needed a minimum of 3,353 added citizens to match the numbers needed. To do so we picked up the sparsely populated counties to the north: Hooker, Thomas, McPherson and Logan, adding 2,495. The remaining were garnered by including eastern and northwestern parts of Perkins County; the communities of Elsie and Madrid will be part of 42, while Grant will remain in District 44.
I consider the final map a major defeat for rural Nebraska. Although rural areas have lost population and needed to adjust district boundaries, there was a better way; state Sens. Robert Clements and Bruce Bostelman created a map that would have preserved the core parts of all districts, rural and urban, but it was rejected by the Redistricting Committee and instead District 36 in western Nebraska was forfeited.
District 36 Sen. Matt Williams, who has announced his candidacy to represent western Nebraska as our University of Nebraska regent, took it on himself the decision, without full consultation with his constituents, to dissolve the district and move it to eastern Nebraska. District 36 will now be located in Sarpy County near the Missouri River. That act of surrender created a domino effect that caused rural Nebraska to lose representation in the Legislature.
In the original proposal by the committee, District 24 encompassing York, Seward and Polk counties was the district intended to be moved to Sarpy County. It made sense for rural Nebraska, since it was a smaller eastern district where the citizens had similar economic and government policy interests with surrounding districts. Not unexpectedly, Sen. Mark Kolterman, who represents that district, took a parochial view and demanded his district remain as is. Urban senators, whose goal from the beginning was to remove conservative representation from western Nebraska, aided his successful effort.
The other important redistricting vote was on our three congressional districts. Again the growth in population has been in the urban areas of eastern Nebraska. I agreed that the final map was good for Nebraska and would assure that Nebraska was represented in Washington by individuals who cared about Nebraska’s values.
The big issue behind Nebraska’s congressional redistricting is our unique Electoral College voting system. Only Maine shares a similar presidential selection system where Electoral College votes are tied to which presidential candidate wins the most votes in each congressional district. The practice was initiated by the Legislature prior to the 1996 election. The bill passed in 1991 was LB 115, brought by Sen. DiAnna Schimek, a registered Democrat. It received the minimum 25 votes needed to become law and was signed by then Gov. Ben Nelson. Why it was not stopped by a filibuster at that time is an example of why a nonpartisan, collegial unicameral system is a bad form of government.
As I stated during debate, citizens’ acting as the second house of our state government is the only hope we have to remove Nebraska’s flawed Electoral College process. Its existence gnaws at the true meaning of a democratic republic’s selection of a president. Since the Electoral College selection process is in state law, a citizens’ initiative petition effort would take 7% of the number of registered voters to place it on the ballot. That number would need to be around 87,000; easily doable by citizens who have recently raised up in protest against the present tyrannical edits coming out of Washington, D.C., and against proposed policies by the public education establishment in our state.
In my floor speech when mentioning the citizens who have stood up against the State Board of Education’s proposed sex education standards, I referred to some of those they opposed as “pronoun Nazis.” Afterwards my words were attacked by liberal senators. I stand by my comments, there are only two biological sexes, a male or female; the English language has an assortment of words we use to address either sex. Anyone who would coerce a child to declare themselves otherwise should not be allowed around children. I make no judgment on one’s personal sexual behavior or who they love, but they remain either a man or a woman, there are no other sexes.