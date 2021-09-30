Groene: Redistricting a major defeat for rural Neb.

Redistricting is finished. Our Legislative District 42 needed a minimum of 3,353 added citizens to match the numbers needed. To do so we picked up the sparsely populated counties to the north: Hooker, Thomas, McPherson and Logan, adding 2,495. The remaining were garnered by including eastern and northwestern parts of Perkins County; the communities of Elsie and Madrid will be part of 42, while Grant will remain in District 44.

I consider the final map a major defeat for rural Nebraska. Although rural areas have lost population and needed to adjust district boundaries, there was a better way; state Sens. Robert Clements and Bruce Bostelman created a map that would have preserved the core parts of all districts, rural and urban, but it was rejected by the Redistricting Committee and instead District 36 in western Nebraska was forfeited.

District 36 Sen. Matt Williams, who has announced his candidacy to represent western Nebraska as our University of Nebraska regent, took it on himself the decision, without full consultation with his constituents, to dissolve the district and move it to eastern Nebraska. District 36 will now be located in Sarpy County near the Missouri River. That act of surrender created a domino effect that caused rural Nebraska to lose representation in the Legislature.