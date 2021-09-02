Groene: Redistricting: Carving up Nebraska

» Finally, Nebraska’s economic development incentive programs have historically favored job and economic growth created by large corporations located in the urban centers. Recently the Legislature offered job-creation incentives for eastern Nebraska projects of $300 million for a new hospital and $50 million for a military installation.

Our Legislative District 42 decreased in population by 1,612 citizens to 34,676. The state’s overall population growth raised the mathematical mean of the 49 districts by 2,757 to 40,030. Those combined factors have put our district outside an allowable 5% variance. We are not alone. Thirty-two out of 49 districts are below the mean and 16 are below the allowable minimum variance.

To salvage rural representation, the Legislature will need to spread the increased population east to west when redistricting. Doing so could limit the loss of rural districts to one. If we do the opposite and move west to east, enlarging district areas as we move east, rural Nebraska could lose as many as three districts. The question we must answer: As a state, do we want to marginalize representation of citizens living in over 80% of the landmass of Nebraska?