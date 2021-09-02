Groene: Redistricting: Carving up Nebraska

In every legislative session that begins a new decade, the Unicameral is required to perform the task of redistricting. We adjust the boundaries of the state’s government entities and congressional districts to reflect population changes, but due to the COVID-19 disruption, the U.S. Census Bureau was unable to complete the census by the required date. Therefore, a special legislative session for redistricting purposes has been called by the governor, beginning Sept. 13. We must finalize the redistricting by Sept. 24 so that local governments — counties, cities, school districts, community colleges, etc. — have time to do their redistricting. Candidates running for offices must know what district they live in prior to the 2022 election filing deadlines.
The population of Nebraska increased by 135,163. The growth was concentrated in eastern urban centers located in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. Those three counties now hold 56% of the total 1.96 million inhabitants of Nebraska’s 93 counties.
Factors that play into the population shift are:
» Agriculture’s increasing productivity requires less labor.
» We send many of our high school graduates to our higher-education institutions in the cities, where they tend to stay.
» In the past, Nebraska has been welcoming to immigrants who either are non-citizen legal residents, visitors or undocumented workers; they are all included in the census. Those non-voting individuals tend to settle in the urban areas, and they culturally lean toward large families.
» Finally, Nebraska’s economic development incentive programs have historically favored job and economic growth created by large corporations located in the urban centers. Recently the Legislature offered job-creation incentives for eastern Nebraska projects of $300 million for a new hospital and $50 million for a military installation.
Our Legislative District 42 decreased in population by 1,612 citizens to 34,676. The state’s overall population growth raised the mathematical mean of the 49 districts by 2,757 to 40,030. Those combined factors have put our district outside an allowable 5% variance. We are not alone. Thirty-two out of 49 districts are below the mean and 16 are below the allowable minimum variance.
To salvage rural representation, the Legislature will need to spread the increased population east to west when redistricting. Doing so could limit the loss of rural districts to one. If we do the opposite and move west to east, enlarging district areas as we move east, rural Nebraska could lose as many as three districts. The question we must answer: As a state, do we want to marginalize representation of citizens living in over 80% of the landmass of Nebraska?
I have come to the conclusion that to reverse the depopulation of rural areas, we must broaden our focus. Yes, agriculture is still No. 1, but economic issues other than property taxes and rural communication needs must become priorities.
When I saw the railroad shed jobs due to their own productivity and observed the attack on the jobs at our Gerald Gentleman power plant by green-energy proponents, I changed my priorities.
In 2020, with the help of a couple of other rural senators, I worked with the State Chamber of Commerce to include a rural manufacturing tier in the Imagine Act, the state’s new economic incentive program. Since the act’s inception, of the eight available tiers, 10 of 32 applicants have applied for the rural tier.
We successfully prioritized LB 40, the Nebraska Rural Projects Act. It has the potential to bring $50 million in state tax dollars into rural Nebraska for job creation projects; $30 million of those dollars could be invested in Lincoln County for a proposed manufacturing and warehousing rail park being spearheaded by the Lincoln County Chamber and Development Corp.
We jumped on board in support of LB 156 to create inland port authorities. With our present railroad and the interstate highway infrastructure, we fit right into the concept. Our county commissioners are pursuing the idea.
I have also fully supported the proposed packing plant. The jobs involved, size of the project and location all fit our resources. Also, we have addressed affordable workforce housing with our 2020 micro-TIF priority bill.
Manufacturing and agriculture fit well together in rural Nebraska. If we want to survive politically, we must broaden who we are.