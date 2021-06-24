Groene: Spending feds’ COVID bounty

My time to write columns was limited this year as the legislative session moved quickly with all-day bill hearings, followed by all-day floor debate. Responsible senators take time to read bills before they appear rapid-fire to the floor for debate; others only vote the issue, vote for a friend’s bill or trade a vote and worry not about the policy content.
Due to the federal government throwing common sense and fiscal sanity out the window, they ran their money presses wide open and passed the resulting play money out like parade candy. Like we Americans are known to do, we spent those free funds and we created an abundance of available sales and income taxes for state and local governments to spend. With a pile of tax dollars available, there were no impediments in the way of line-item budget increases, cutting taxes or one-time spending projects.
On paper, the Legislature did keep the line-item biennium budget increase to 2% annually, a distorted lower number because of four factors. Increased property valuations caused another shift to property taxes as the main source of funding public schools, causing a minimal state aid increase. The governor returned $55 million to the general fund from his COVID emergency program because of the generous influx of federal CARES Act dollars; he didn’t need to spend state dollars. The federal CARES Act also offset state appropriations for social-welfare programs. Finally, spending funded by transfers from the reserve fund never show up in the mainline budget; i.e., $20 million added to existing workforce housing funds.
The Legislature wisely spent most of the excess tax dollars for one-time transfers instead of increasing annual programs that must be sustained: $396 million was transferred to the Legislature’s cash reserve fund, bringing the total to $808 million. We increased funds to the property tax relief fund by $63 million, a total of $313 million by 2023. Revenue growth was decreased by $467 million from the expected impact of the newly created property tax credit. We transferred $115 million to address prison overcrowding.
We passed income tax cuts of $95 million, which are estimated to increase by $284 million over the next budget cycle. I supported the two largest cuts: elimination of state taxes on Social Security benefits and on military retirement benefits. I did not support the future $26 million reduction in corporate income taxes. I was not given a good reason why a state with the second lowest unemployment rate needed to cut corporate taxes. Some entity or person must pay taxes to pay for needed public services. When we are collecting excess revenues, I prefer to cut taxes on individuals as the better economic policy. At the moment we are not in need of more urban jobs, but we do need to increase workforce participants to fill existing jobs. There is no better way to encourage people to live and work in Nebraska than to offer them a lower tax burden.
Sales taxes were eliminated on residential water bills, ethanol production inputs, internet infrastructure and some overlooked farm equipment. We also passed our LB 664, which redirected $8 million in general fund tax dollars — as intended — to rural fire districts that participate in mutual finance organizations.
We passed one-time spending bills costing $66 million, the largest being LB 388, spending $40 million for rural broadband infrastructure. The second largest is the initial $10 million for our LB 40, the Nebraska Rural Projects Act. Over the next 10 years, LB 40 has the potential to put $50 million into rural job creation by funding industrial railroad park infrastructure. Lincoln County, with its ties to the railroad industry, is first in line for the guaranteed $30 million max that any single project can receive.
I believe rural Nebraska fared very well as to where the excess tax dollars will eventually end up. The Legislature spent, cut or put in reserve nearly $1.5 billion in taxes created by the federal government’s financial reaction to COVID -19. What we didn’t address this year was the effect the federal government’s COVID policies have had on your personal freedoms. That is where my focus will be in the final year of my term.