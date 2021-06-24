Groene: Spending feds’ COVID bounty

The Legislature wisely spent most of the excess tax dollars for one-time transfers instead of increasing annual programs that must be sustained: $396 million was transferred to the Legislature’s cash reserve fund, bringing the total to $808 million. We increased funds to the property tax relief fund by $63 million, a total of $313 million by 2023. Revenue growth was decreased by $467 million from the expected impact of the newly created property tax credit. We transferred $115 million to address prison overcrowding.

We passed income tax cuts of $95 million, which are estimated to increase by $284 million over the next budget cycle. I supported the two largest cuts: elimination of state taxes on Social Security benefits and on military retirement benefits. I did not support the future $26 million reduction in corporate income taxes. I was not given a good reason why a state with the second lowest unemployment rate needed to cut corporate taxes. Some entity or person must pay taxes to pay for needed public services. When we are collecting excess revenues, I prefer to cut taxes on individuals as the better economic policy. At the moment we are not in need of more urban jobs, but we do need to increase workforce participants to fill existing jobs. There is no better way to encourage people to live and work in Nebraska than to offer them a lower tax burden.