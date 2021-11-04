Groene: State senators bend to Biden vaccine mandate

Even if the federal courts rule against the federal mandates, it does not stop employers from taking action on their own to make vaccines a term of employment. The Nebraska Red Cross has recently mandated the vaccine to its volunteers and employees, as have large medical organizations and big-pharma corporations. One would suspect that the Union Pacific Railroad, as a good-faith action with its workforce and community, would rescind its vaccine mandate if the courts put a restraining order on the Biden administration. The Nebraska Legislature still needs to act quickly when we convene in January. There will be legislation introduced to protect your right to decide your own health care choices and stop employers from discriminating against the unvaccinated. A majority of senators will fight to protect your liberty; our success will depend on continued public pressure on those senators who are fiercely loyal to Biden. I am looking forward to the floor debate; I am very curious how tyranny is defended.