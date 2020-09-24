Groene: Taxpayers, stay vigilant to keep taxes in check

In LB 148, budget hearings must now be held from a regularly scheduled meeting and it shall not be limited by time. At the hearing, copies of the budget must be available for citizens to examine, a presentation must be given to explain the budget changes, and all citizens attending must be given the opportunity to speak. It mandates that all public meetings, not just the budget hearing, of larger government entities must be posted in a local newspaper. We needed to stop a new practice by some to post their meeting notices on their seldom-read websites. We also added a clause specific to NCORPE, the joint entity created by four natural resource districts to manage the pumping of our Lincoln County groundwater into a creek. It had come to our attention that NCORPE, which is responsible for the spending of millions of your tax dollars, had gone without a published budget for over two years. After investigating we found out they were not required to hold a budget hearing. Now they do.