Groene: Taxpayers, stay vigilant to keep taxes in check

We have just completed another local government budgeting cycle. Most of us dread the coming announcement of a new tax rate and the hit it brings to our personal budgets. Of course, every year many of us already have received a notice of a property valuation increase, adding an even larger hit to our finances.
In Lincoln County, if you live in the country, this year you received a notice of an appreciable valuation increase for the acreage under your home. The change was dictated by the State Department of Revenue. The government rent (property taxes) in Nebraska for living on your own “God’s Little Acre” is regressive and a detriment to home ownership.
After six years in the Legislature I now realize that long-term direct property tax relief will never be gained with the present dueling political philosophies of expanding government spending and that of the present practice of using property tax credits as a short-term placebo to appease the common man while still keeping the corporate world happy.
If we are ever going to make Nebraska an affordable place to live, there are three routes we can take:
» The Legislature can restrict access to property taxes by local governments, eliminate costly local government mandates and force consolidation of local government services. With the present supermajority legislative process in place, the likelihood of that happening on a noticeable scale is minimal.
» The second is the petition process where a simple majority of the voters can enact legislation.
» The third way to control property taxes is the grassroots vigilance of the taxpayer. Run for office, vote for the candidate with the courage to say no to government spending, or attend the meetings of local boards, especially their budget hearings.
This past biennium session the Legislature did enact two important budget hearing bills, LB 148 and LB 103.
In LB 148, budget hearings must now be held from a regularly scheduled meeting and it shall not be limited by time. At the hearing, copies of the budget must be available for citizens to examine, a presentation must be given to explain the budget changes, and all citizens attending must be given the opportunity to speak. It mandates that all public meetings, not just the budget hearing, of larger government entities must be posted in a local newspaper. We needed to stop a new practice by some to post their meeting notices on their seldom-read websites. We also added a clause specific to NCORPE, the joint entity created by four natural resource districts to manage the pumping of our Lincoln County groundwater into a creek. It had come to our attention that NCORPE, which is responsible for the spending of millions of your tax dollars, had gone without a published budget for over two years. After investigating we found out they were not required to hold a budget hearing. Now they do.
LB 103 put clarity in government property tax asking. How many times have September headlines claimed your taxes weren’t raised because the levy remained the same or was even lowered slightly? Of course, we knew they did raise our taxes by taking advantage of huge valuation increases.
Once, after being told by a local politician that they did not raise my taxes because they did not raise the levy, I informed him that until I can pay my taxes in levies, I’ll continue to judge my tax burden in dollars.
It is now required of local entities to start their budget process by lowering their levy in the budget to match the preceding year’s tax asking. If they wish to spend more of your tax dollars, they must now hold a public meeting and take a vote on raising your tax burden by raising the levy.
You do not have to be well versed in a budget to attend a budget hearing, if one issue catches your eye, show up and give them your opinion. It may be an expansion of government-run preschools, a jail expansion, the purchase of new vehicles or salary, and benefit increases that dwarf what you have. Just show up!
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729.
