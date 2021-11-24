Groene: Thanksgiving should remind us this is land of opportunity for all

Thanksgiving being celebrated in America without commercialization like our other holidays is a statement of the American character. America’s stature as a place of personal freedom and liberty has endured world wars, regional conflicts and terrorist attacks. Presently, from within, our individual freedom is being assaulted by fearmongers and socialist ideologies that conspire to redefine the universally understood opening words of our Constitution, “We the people of the United States,” as a distorted interpretation that wishes to transform us into a country of “We the subjects of the United States government.”

As thousands gather at our borders and millions worldwide look to America for defense of freedom, I firmly believe that with our individual vigilance, America will remain a beacon of freedom for the world. As we gather as family this Thanksgiving, we still have much to be thankful for. If we have exercised our freedom to work hard, take personal responsibility for our actions and offer assistance to those who have not the wherewithal to do likewise, the blessings of freedom and liberty are still ours to have.