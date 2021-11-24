Groene: Thanksgiving should remind us this is land of opportunity for all

Thanksgiving being celebrated in America without commercialization like our other holidays is a statement of the American character. America’s stature as a place of personal freedom and liberty has endured world wars, regional conflicts and terrorist attacks. Presently, from within, our individual freedom is being assaulted by fearmongers and socialist ideologies that conspire to redefine the universally understood opening words of our Constitution, “We the people of the United States,” as a distorted interpretation that wishes to transform us into a country of “We the subjects of the United States government.”
As thousands gather at our borders and millions worldwide look to America for defense of freedom, I firmly believe that with our individual vigilance, America will remain a beacon of freedom for the world. As we gather as family this Thanksgiving, we still have much to be thankful for. If we have exercised our freedom to work hard, take personal responsibility for our actions and offer assistance to those who have not the wherewithal to do likewise, the blessings of freedom and liberty are still ours to have.
I have always opposed attempts in the Legislature that seek to tempt citizens to give up their self-reliance in exchange for the assurance of government handouts by the expansion of food stamps (SNAP), granting education outcomes with little effort or giving welfare assistance without work. In today’s economy a paycheck is available to all who are physically and mentally capable; how one spends that paycheck helps decide if poverty remains at one’s door. It does not aid an individual when government enables behavior that encourages one to remain mired in poverty.
Thanksgiving is a day that should remind us all that America is still a nation of opportunity.
A case in point of government working against the American ideal of individual effort bringing individual blessings is the recent surprise announcement by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on the university’s new “Commitment to Action” diversity plan. In an attempt to address past racial injustices by a higher-education establishment that since the 1960s has been dominated by liberal thinkers, Vice Chancellor of Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker ’s office has created a so-called anti-racist plan that only serves to inflame individuals who see race as a character attribute.
Since the Civil War, America has been on a steady march to fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that his children (and ours) “… will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” But it seems that every time we make progress, a politician or government bureaucrat derails it by devising a law or a plan to fix racism.
Green’s plan first separates us by defining our physical differences and then seeks to forcibly incorporate us into a whole. The author of the racial theory that the university’s new diversity plan is based on is Ibram X. Kendi, a Boston University professor. Kendi claims that there is no such thing as a non-racist person; to him you are either a racist or an anti-racist. Therefore, the university’s anti-racist plan divides Nebraskans and UNL’s faculty and students into one camp or the other. The plan on its face disavows a reality that would allow for King’s dream to reach fulfillment.
I am thankful I live in western Nebraska and specifically Lincoln County, where we have melted into a community of many different national heritages where the vast majority of us only see each other as fellow humans who work, worship and play together. The American dream is alive where I live and all have equal opportunity. I am very grateful I do not live in a community that shares Chancellor Green’s or University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s vision of who Nebraskans are.
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729.