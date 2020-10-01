Groene: The true purpose of TIF

LB 1021 will become law on Nov. 14. Local communities must first elect by resolution to allow expedited reviews. Second the city must create blighted and substandard areas encompassing the older parts of their communities. Larger communities are limited to 35% of their area. Smaller towns can designate up to 100%. As a side note, cities the size of North Platte who is presently at 24.6%, wishing to utilize the benefits of LB 1021 must now think twice before they annex and designate large tracts of bare land as blighted and substandard.

In preparation of LB 1021 becoming law, we are now working with the state’s Economic Development and Revenue departments to create the required standardized, easy to understand individual application and county assessor forms. We are also creating a template for a promissory note for communities to use when incurring the necessary indebtedness required to access the increment property taxes needed to pay to the property owner for fulfilling their promise to improve the property.

If you are a present property owner or a building contractor and you wish to improve or replace a present building that is at least 60 years old, and the new value after improvements will be no more than $250,000 for a home, one million for a business property or $10 million for a building on the National Registry of Historic Places (the Pawnee Hotel for example) you can qualify for Micro-TIF.