Groene: The true purpose of TIF

I have fought the misuse of tax increment financing for over 20 years. We can argue about the definitions of substandard and blighted property all day long, but you will never convince me that an open field outside the city limits fits the purpose of TIF, defined in Article 8-12 of our state Constitution.
When going back and reading the debate points made by proponents of the 1978 TIF ballot initiative, it becomes clear that it was intended to help communities address the presence of individual older properties considered to be blighted and substandard because they are rundown, worn-out and their design no longer fits the expected living standards or business needs of today.
When I had asked local city officials why not use TIF to revitalize smaller individual projects in existing downtown and older residential areas, their reply was always, “to comply with existing state laws the legal and consulting costs were too high for smaller development projects to be practical.” I finally had to admit they were correct; the more the Legislature passed laws to reign in abuses of TIF, the related costs created to comply made compliance only affordable to large economic development projects that needed the open fields on the outskirts of town to build on. The over-regulations created a mini-industry of lawyers and consultants who peddle their costly TIF expertise to city leaders.
In response we came up with LB 1021 — officially known as an expedited review project, we like to call it Micro-TIF. In short, it makes TIF available to individuals by incentivizing them to fix up or replace an older home or business by exempting those projects from regulations that caused high legal, consulting and bond-financing cost, plus it removes the need to play any local political games.
LB 1021 will become law on Nov. 14. Local communities must first elect by resolution to allow expedited reviews. Second the city must create blighted and substandard areas encompassing the older parts of their communities. Larger communities are limited to 35% of their area. Smaller towns can designate up to 100%. As a side note, cities the size of North Platte who is presently at 24.6%, wishing to utilize the benefits of LB 1021 must now think twice before they annex and designate large tracts of bare land as blighted and substandard.
In preparation of LB 1021 becoming law, we are now working with the state’s Economic Development and Revenue departments to create the required standardized, easy to understand individual application and county assessor forms. We are also creating a template for a promissory note for communities to use when incurring the necessary indebtedness required to access the increment property taxes needed to pay to the property owner for fulfilling their promise to improve the property.
If you are a present property owner or a building contractor and you wish to improve or replace a present building that is at least 60 years old, and the new value after improvements will be no more than $250,000 for a home, one million for a business property or $10 million for a building on the National Registry of Historic Places (the Pawnee Hotel for example) you can qualify for Micro-TIF.
Another benefit if you are looking for a new home, instead of considering a new TIF’d home where the property taxes you pay go to the developer, you might consider using Micro-TIF to remodel or build a replacement home in an older part of town where you will receive the direct property tax benefits. Unlike standard TIF projects where the tax increments are paid to the holder of the bond debt, Micro-TIF stays with the property owner.
The benefits of Micro-TIF as envisioned are many: It could be a boon for small businesses involved in construction or those who sell construction supplies. It is one answer to creating truly affordable workforce housing. It may also make owning a future Habitat for Humanity home or Lincoln County Community Development Corporation home affordable and it could help revitalize the business community in the old downtown areas.
How much MICRO-TIF is allowed to improve the outlook of a community will all depend on a community embracing the true purpose of TIF.
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!