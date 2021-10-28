Groene: The ugly side of politics

The complaint claimed I no longer lived in my district. Most of you know that Barb and I decided it was time to downsize our home, a common lifestyle decision by empty nesters. We had enough of mowing an acre of grass and were tired of keeping up with the Joneses, so we sold our home last November and rented a small place in North Platte. Due to death threats I have received from not-so-friendly progressives and Barb’s being home alone while I am in Lincoln, we decided to make our mailing address a post office box. We wanted to deter left-wing fanatics from easily locating our residence. Since High’s organization was unable to find our new physical address, they assumed I must not live in my district. Of course it was a foolish charge and easily proven wrong. Another complaint dealt with filing details, which the NADC admitted was an omission error on their part when they transcribed my report to their electronic files.