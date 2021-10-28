Groene: The ugly side of politics

Reading of the recent political attack on U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry by President Biden’s Federal Bureau of Investigation reminded me of a recent political witch hunt I endured.
A longtime political activist from Lancaster County, by the name of Kate High, filed a complaint against me with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, the state agency that oversees the adherence by political candidates and elected officials to the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act.
The complaint claimed I no longer lived in my district. Most of you know that Barb and I decided it was time to downsize our home, a common lifestyle decision by empty nesters. We had enough of mowing an acre of grass and were tired of keeping up with the Joneses, so we sold our home last November and rented a small place in North Platte. Due to death threats I have received from not-so-friendly progressives and Barb’s being home alone while I am in Lincoln, we decided to make our mailing address a post office box. We wanted to deter left-wing fanatics from easily locating our residence. Since High’s organization was unable to find our new physical address, they assumed I must not live in my district. Of course it was a foolish charge and easily proven wrong. Another complaint dealt with filing details, which the NADC admitted was an omission error on their part when they transcribed my report to their electronic files.
Finally, she claimed I did not report owning a Lincoln residence, a small 1980s-era condominium unit. NPADA requires elected officials must report annually their financial interests which, amongst other things, includes their employment, business owned, creditors, stocks and bonds, and all real property owned in Nebraska, excluding the residence of the individual.
I did not report my Lincoln residence, because the legal definition of residence stipulates that a person may simultaneously have more than one residence. Nebraska case law concurred. The NADC agreed with my argument and dismissed High’s complaint. They further plan to change the 30-year-old instructions on their forms to clarify that a filer may have more than one residence. As a double check, I am also bringing a bill to clarify existing statute. To show the absurdity of the issue, at least two senators own retirement homes in Florida and others have out-of-state vacation homes, but because they are not Nebraska properties, the NADC did not require them to be reported. Apparently, the senators who at that time authored the NPADA must have decided fessing up to owning a home in another state would be a political inconvenience.
She also filed a Freedom of Information request for the reimbursements I have received for my living and travel per-diem expenses; they are public record and are uniformly calculated and paid to all senators. High also sought the address of my residence from the Legislative Executive Committee. After hearing of this, with past threats in mind, we were concerned about why someone would be so insistent on learning our physical address. Her request was denied by the committee chairman. Soon after, a reporter sought a legal opinion from the attorney general’s office on his similar request denied by the chairman. The AG confirmed the chairman’s decision.
The complaint was frivolous, an attempt to distract me from doing the people’s work. When I ran, I promised I would not become a politician; I have never taken campaign money from political action committees or special interest groups, nor have I participated in the common practice of going on special-interest-paid junkets. I have never run a negative ad against an opponent and have shied away from the influence of the lobby. In retrospect, I now take their attacks as a compliment. Unable to defeat me in open debate, they revert to the dark tactics of the political swamp.
The ado I seem to attract is more due to my habit of telling the truth, a trait that doesn’t fit well in the collegial world of the political establishment.
Special session update: Some Republican senators believe employers should be able to dictate your personal health decisions, and most Democrats are “Team Biden.” Government and corporate interest may again squash individual liberty.
Contact Sen. Mike Groene: mgroene@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729.