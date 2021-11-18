Groene: Today’s threat to liberty comes from within

Last Thursday being Veterans Day, we honored those individuals who served to protect our liberty and to defend freedom in the world.

Most of humanity today does not share the freedoms we have had in America. Repressive socialist, communist or fascist governments still hold a heavy hand over mankind’s quest for liberty.

I have always believed the heroism and fortitude of the American soldier is a result of our passion to preserve individual freedom. Remember that our ancestors came from repressive societies where land ownership was mostly held by the blue bloods of aristocracy or controlled by fascist regimes; to speak against those in power led to imprisonment, and a person’s sustenance was at the mercy of the government. America’s enemies have since found their foe a formidable force fighting to preserve their newfound liberty.

To me, freedom cannot be defined as a group or national condition, but instead as an individual right. In a truly free society, freedom is defined by the freedom of the individual and can only be limited by our neighbor’s.

Today our freedom remains threatened by foreign military forces. Increasingly though, it’s being assailed from within by a domestic totalitarian socialist movement embedded in our press, government bureaucracies and educational institutions.