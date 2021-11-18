Groene: Today’s threat to liberty comes from within

Last Thursday being Veterans Day, we honored those individuals who served to protect our liberty and to defend freedom in the world.
Most of humanity today does not share the freedoms we have had in America. Repressive socialist, communist or fascist governments still hold a heavy hand over mankind’s quest for liberty.
I have always believed the heroism and fortitude of the American soldier is a result of our passion to preserve individual freedom. Remember that our ancestors came from repressive societies where land ownership was mostly held by the blue bloods of aristocracy or controlled by fascist regimes; to speak against those in power led to imprisonment, and a person’s sustenance was at the mercy of the government. America’s enemies have since found their foe a formidable force fighting to preserve their newfound liberty.
To me, freedom cannot be defined as a group or national condition, but instead as an individual right. In a truly free society, freedom is defined by the freedom of the individual and can only be limited by our neighbor’s.
Today our freedom remains threatened by foreign military forces. Increasingly though, it’s being assailed from within by a domestic totalitarian socialist movement embedded in our press, government bureaucracies and educational institutions.
Examples are plentiful. The federal government vaccine mandates, where one’s freedom of choice to rely on natural immunity or be vaccinated is falsely being portrayed as an infringement on a neighbor’s freedom. The choice of what energy source we use for travel, heat or lighting your home is being attacked by a social philosophy that denies historically documented global climate variations and instead claims as fact a theory that blames carbon dioxide, a cornerstone of the life cycle and necessary for man’s existence, as the sole cause of climate fluctuations. Indoctrinating our children with an ideology that they are no more than part of a group defined by race, sexual preferences or economic class infests our schools’ curriculum. By demeaning the American flag and national anthem while injecting alternative anthems only seeks to destroy our national unity. The abortion debate defines it best: An individual’s right to be born once conceived is denied by the selfish reasoning of the socialist mindset.
Attacking and misrepresenting the words of an adversary is a common weapon of the anarchists. This year we helped defeat LB 88, a bill that would have allowed student contributors to a school newspaper total freedom to print whatever they wished whether it be true, false or slanderous without school board or administrative oversight. During debate I misspoke when complimenting Sen. Mike Flood on his business success. I had meant to refer to him as a media mogul, but it came out sounding like “Mongol”; others thought I mispronounced it as “mongrel.” Sen. Flood and I laughed it off; he knew my true intent and we compared notes about our mixed cultural heritage. As most Nebraskans are, we are the proud offspring of the American experience, the product of a cultural melting pot of immigrants from across the world.
To set the record straight, I later addressed the issue and clarified I meant to say mogul, and I humorously referred to our pride in having a mixed heritage by using the word “mongrel,” a word commonly used colloquially to describe one’s mixed cultural heritage. The next day I was attacked by a senator of the woke persuasion. He and a few others of like mind attempted to portray my mixed-heritage pride as a racist slur. Blinded by his hate for what I stand for, he proceeded to insult people of Mongolian heritage and citizens with Down syndrome. After enduring the insults, I took the mic and reasserted the pride we Nebraskans take in our mixed cultural heritage and how the sons and daughters of that melting pot defeated the racism inherent in Hitler’s Aryan Reich and in the blue-blooded arrogance of the then Japanese emperor. I have come to understand that true racism hides in those who see it behind every comment and every action of those they despise.
We are in the midst of a cultural war. To win, we all must become veterans in the defense of liberty!
