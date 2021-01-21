Groene: Transparency needed in votes on leadership

Thursday the Legislature will be debating proposed changes to the rules that they operate under. The Rules Committee chaired by Sen. Robert Clements is bringing three proposed changes to the floor. Two are minor changes; the other is to require that the Pledge of Allegiance be recited as part of the opening of each legislative day. Presently it is an afterthought done before the Legislature starts its day.

There will be floor amendments introduced and debated on, and a recorded vote taken. A floor amendment will be brought to require a recorded vote for chairmanship of committees.

Presently in the proceedings of the Unicameral, this attack on open government is the only dark moment when the lights of transparency and accountability are shut off and the people are denied the right to know how their state senator voted. This unethical practice began in the 1970s — prior to then, chairmanship votes were public and recorded.

That this is even an issue has always amazed me. How can any elected official be against transparency? Nebraska citizens agree — I have never received so many personally written emails pleading for support on an issue. They demand to know how their senator votes, they demand that the Legislature uphold the edicts of our state Constitution.