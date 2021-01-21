Groene: Transparency needed in votes on leadership

Thursday the Legislature will be debating proposed changes to the rules that they operate under. The Rules Committee chaired by Sen. Robert Clements is bringing three proposed changes to the floor. Two are minor changes; the other is to require that the Pledge of Allegiance be recited as part of the opening of each legislative day. Presently it is an afterthought done before the Legislature starts its day.
There will be floor amendments introduced and debated on, and a recorded vote taken. A floor amendment will be brought to require a recorded vote for chairmanship of committees.
Presently in the proceedings of the Unicameral, this attack on open government is the only dark moment when the lights of transparency and accountability are shut off and the people are denied the right to know how their state senator voted. This unethical practice began in the 1970s — prior to then, chairmanship votes were public and recorded.
That this is even an issue has always amazed me. How can any elected official be against transparency? Nebraska citizens agree — I have never received so many personally written emails pleading for support on an issue. They demand to know how their senator votes, they demand that the Legislature uphold the edicts of our state Constitution.
Article III, Section 11 clearly states “all votes shall be viva voce” (meaning voice vote, not written). In the same section the Constitution does allow for secrecy in the proceedings of the Legislature, allowing that debate on a matter not be entered in the journal or the doors of the legislative chamber closed if the business at hand “shall be such as ought to be kept secret.” But never does it allow for secret written votes as is done for the election of committee chairs. Even if the debate on a matter is deemed to require secrecy, the vote on it is not, as the Constitution states “… and the yeas and nays of the members on any question shall at the desire of any one of them be entered on the journal.”
The Constitution is clear, there is no way around the requirement that all votes shall be voice votes and able to be recorded by the request of a member.
So why in the past when this matter has come to a vote, has a majority of senators continued to support an obviously unconstitutional practice that blocks the people’s will for transparent and accountable government? The answer lies in the dark side of human nature: A secret vote allows one to accomplish personal vendettas, it allows a senator to trade votes that differ from the wishes of their constituents, and it allows liars to profit from their lies.
Human nature does not change with elected office; if anybody needs the guidance of transparency, it is a politician.
As a sidebar, in my election for Education Committee chairman, the first-round vote was 24-24 with one casting a blank ballot. I had believed I had the 25 votes needed; of course, due to secret ballots, one individual was able to lie and hide behind the senators who kept their word. In the second round of voting, the old Unicameral inside joke that “the only day of session when there are not 49 senators but instead 50” came to fruition. Fifty ballots were cast; my opponent received 25, I received 23, and there were two blank ballots cast — ironically mirroring what is happening on the national level, and again proving why the Legislature should have the integrity to return to a voice vote for chairmanships. Transparency deters bad behavior.
As the 2022 elections loom around the corner for Nebraska’s governor and other state and local offices, the vote to change the rule on chairmanship votes will tell voters a lot about the character of state senators who may be seeking other offices or reelection.
If a senator does not support public votes on chairmanships, a voter should have legitimate concerns on what other issues will that candidate rationalize that, for their own good, it is best to keep citizens uninformed.
I will vote for transparency; secret government actions breed suspicion, not trust.
