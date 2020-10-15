Groene: Where I stand on Nebraska's six ballot measures

I now regret voting for Legislative Resolution 1CA. I got caught up in our present national atonement mood over an evil scar on the American conscience. Our state constitution should not conflict with the U.S. Constitution, and this issue is not about the ownership of slaves but instead concerns the rehabilitation and punishment of individuals who have committed crimes against society.

Amendment No 2: Article VIII, Section 12 of the state constitution, Tax Increment Financing. Include a new designation of extremely blighted and allow for a 20-year payback period in an extremely blighted area in lieu of the present 15 years limit for a standard TIF project.

You may remember Sen. Justin Wayne and I had a knockdown fight on the floor on this issue where he ended up putting filibuster motions on all of my bills as retribution. Undaunted, I continued to fight this vague expansion of TIF, but when Sen. Wayne agreed to accept my Amendment 1255, adding a definition of extremely blighted, “due to a high rate of unemployment combined with a high poverty rate as determined by law,” I agreed to no longer fight the legislation.

At the end of the day, Sen. Wayne and I share the same passion to see TIF used properly as a tool to upgrade the older infrastructure of communities where many times poverty exists. He later helped enact my micro-TIF legislation LB 1021.