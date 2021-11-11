Guest opinion: A veteran’s daughter remembers

When I was about 6 years old, I started taking piano lessons. It was tough: My hands were too small, my feet couldn’t reach the pedals, and I was only being taught finger exercises and scales. One day, in the midst of my dramatic frustration, my dad told me not to worry; he would teach me a real song. As a little girl, you always think your dad can do anything and everything, but even then, I remember thinking he was joking, but it was worth a shot. I scooted over for him. As he sat next to me on the bench, with his bad knee extended and huge hands on the keys, he looked at me and told me he would teach me the most important song in the whole world, the only song I’d ever need to know — and, of course, it was his favorite.