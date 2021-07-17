Guest opinion: Hershey bond issue long thought-out process

In Thursday’s Telegraph edition, State Sen. Groene’s opinion article “Funding School Construction Equitably” raises many good points about how school funding shifts have happened, the changing rural community dynamics and the divisiveness that can occur with school bond elections.
However, a few local details of LB2 need more explanation. Yes, agricultural land would see a valuation decrease from 75% to 50% — a perceived 33.3% savings. Unfortunately this doesn’t translate into real savings. As Senator Groene points out, the effective valuation for the bond would decrease. School funding (or any municipality for that matter) is calculated through a math formula of valuation multiplied by a levy. When LB2 lowers a district’s bond valuation, the levy then goes up to achieve the same level of funding. In the case of Hershey, LB2 would cause the bond levy to increase 26.6% — eating away at the 33.3% savings on agricultural land mentioned above. Commonly left out of the LB2 discussion is that our advisors tell us farm houses, shops, grain bins, livestock facilities and agricultural machinery do not get the valuation decrease, and in fact, would face the same 26.6% levy increase as every residential and commercial property owner in the district. The math is detailed, but added all up; LB2 savings for farmers and ranchers in the district are actually quite small. The biggest LB2 beneficiaries are agricultural land owners who don’t live in the district.
Sen. Groene goes on to say he hopes the election was not hurried along because of LB2. His hopes are true. The planning on this project originated as early as January 2008. A community facilities advisory committee identified needs, with that process culminating with a small building project completed in 2011. As bigger needs were identifying themselves in 2017 and 2018, an open invitation was published in newspapers for a community group to be assembled in the spring of 2019. Initial needs and potential solutions were being evaluated in late 2019 into early 2020 — until COVID‐19 pressed the pause button on everything. Planning was restarted in January 2021 with our new board, and the timeline then established for the board to vote on calling an August bond election during its regular monthly board meeting in June. The timing of the election, and the urgency, is being driven by record-low interest rates. A 1% lower interest rate saves every property tax payer in the district approximately 13% on the total bond payments. Most agricultural and residential mortgages have already been refinanced with these record low rates, with very few instances of people still waiting until 2022 for rates to go lower. Why would the school district keep waiting, while putting real property tax savings for everyone at risk?
The senator’s wish for people to be able to make an informed decision aligns with the District’s goals. Informational brochures went to postal patrons this week, and two public information meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday — both nights begin at 6:15 p.m. with a tour of the building and the full meeting starting at 7, with a presentation followed by a Q&A. Please come — find out the whole story. Finally, we applaud Sen. Groene for being a champion of property tax relief. LB1107, passed in 2020, provides a scaled up income tax credit from the state for non‐bond property taxes paid to school districts. While LB1107 didn’t bring as big or meaningful changes as the senator wants, it does bring some relief to all taxpayers — instead of the localized tax‐shift policy introduced with LB2. May Sen. Groene continue his fight for broad, lasting school funding reform and bring home the corresponding property tax relief to District 42, while maintaining funding and local control of public school systems.