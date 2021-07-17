Guest opinion: Hershey bond issue long thought-out process

Sen. Groene goes on to say he hopes the election was not hurried along because of LB2. His hopes are true. The planning on this project originated as early as January 2008. A community facilities advisory committee identified needs, with that process culminating with a small building project completed in 2011. As bigger needs were identifying themselves in 2017 and 2018, an open invitation was published in newspapers for a community group to be assembled in the spring of 2019. Initial needs and potential solutions were being evaluated in late 2019 into early 2020 — until COVID‐19 pressed the pause button on everything. Planning was restarted in January 2021 with our new board, and the timeline then established for the board to vote on calling an August bond election during its regular monthly board meeting in June. The timing of the election, and the urgency, is being driven by record-low interest rates. A 1% lower interest rate saves every property tax payer in the district approximately 13% on the total bond payments. Most agricultural and residential mortgages have already been refinanced with these record low rates, with very few instances of people still waiting until 2022 for rates to go lower. Why would the school district keep waiting, while putting real property tax savings for everyone at risk?