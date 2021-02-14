Guest Opinion: Nebraska should be to beef what Napa is to wine

Packing plants have seen major evolution over the years. At first, the plants were hyperlocal — they had to be, because refrigerated transport didn’t exist. With the development of industrial efficiency and mass transportation such as railroads, the beef packing plant gradually moved away from the local butcher to regional centers, including South Omaha and Chicago. Fast forward to today and 80% of the market is dominated by four packers. It’s concentrated, to say the least.

What’s nearly happened is the commoditization of beef. Consumers have grown accustomed to buying a consistent quality of beef at a reasonable price. That’s great, but commoditization often precedes market domination by a few firms. We don’t have to look far to see what that does — markets eventually tilt in favor of the major players as industry concentration increases.

There are big conversations going on in the cattle industry, especially regarding the fairness of cattle markets and the discontinuation of country-of-origin labeling, but these decisions are going to be made in Washington, D.C. As Nebraskans, let’s focus on policies within our control to find ways to drive beef demand while helping Nebraska producers earn a premium price for their premium product. Let’s become to beef what Wisconsin is to cheese, Idaho is to potatoes and Napa is to wine. We already have the product; let’s develop the policies.