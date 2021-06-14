Guest opinion: Nebraska will benefit from 30x30 plan

Farmers and ranchers depend on conservation programs to benefit their operations. The Nebraska Farm Bureau has joined forces with conservation groups as part of the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance, because carbon markets mentioned in the report can be a tremendous opportunity for their members. Further, Sen. Deb Fischer and Congressman Don Bacon are original co-sponsors of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would make it easier for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers to tap into emerging carbon markets.

Conservation in Nebraska is supported by an innovative partnership of state, local, federal and NGO budgets. If we remove federal dollars from the equation, Nebraska loses. The citizens of Nebraska need voluntary federal conservation programs administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service. The demand by farmers and ranchers for programs like the Conservation Reserve Program, Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program has outpaced funding each year for decades. The 30x30 report will honor private land ownership and individual rights in the same manner as these programs, because the local landowners are the ones who know their land best.