Guest Opinion: New Mayor Brandon Kelliher's message to North Platte

Editor’s note: The following is transcribed from The Telegraph’s recording of new Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s remarks to the North Platte City Council after taking his oath of office Tuesday. Words in parentheses have been added for clarity.

First of all, I want to thank Mayor (Dwight) Livingston and all the exiting council members for your great service here to all of us. We’ve done a lot of thanking of them tonight, and they’ve all done more than most of us will know. So we appreciate that from them.

To the new council, I want to say: You can’t see me smile behind my mask, but I’m very happy to be here.

Hold on, everyone: We’re going to do some great things over the next four years. We’re going to do some things that probably have never been done in our community. And it’s going to be great, because we’re going to work very hard.

I’m very happy that all of you are here. We’re going to create that community where our children and grandchildren want to live. And I know that you’re the group to do it. So thank you very much for being here.

My pledge to you is that I will provide you with the very best and most accurate information whenever possible. And it will also be balanced.