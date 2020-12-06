Guest Opinion: New Mayor Brandon Kelliher's message to North Platte

Editor’s note: The following is transcribed from The Telegraph’s recording of new Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s remarks to the North Platte City Council after taking his oath of office Tuesday. Words in parentheses have been added for clarity.
First of all, I want to thank Mayor (Dwight) Livingston and all the exiting council members for your great service here to all of us. We’ve done a lot of thanking of them tonight, and they’ve all done more than most of us will know. So we appreciate that from them.
To the new council, I want to say: You can’t see me smile behind my mask, but I’m very happy to be here.
Hold on, everyone: We’re going to do some great things over the next four years. We’re going to do some things that probably have never been done in our community. And it’s going to be great, because we’re going to work very hard.
I’m very happy that all of you are here. We’re going to create that community where our children and grandchildren want to live. And I know that you’re the group to do it. So thank you very much for being here.
My pledge to you is that I will provide you with the very best and most accurate information whenever possible. And it will also be balanced.
So when we have issues, I will endeavor to present you with both sides of the issue to a great extent (and) once in a while in somewhat of an unorthodox way that you might not be used to.
I’m a firm believer in that reading something is great, but experiencing it is even better. So when we have the opportunity to experience a situation that our citizens are in, we may take a field trip or have the opportunity to do that. Hopefully you’ll be supportive of that approach.
We will not always agree. And that’s OK, because that’s why we’re here. We’re here to make the very best decision. That’s our purpose here: the very best decision for those we represent.
So when I present information and when I don’t agree with you or you don’t agree with me, I will operate securely in the knowledge that you have the best interests of those you represent at heart. I hope you’ll do the same for me.
Several community members have mentioned to me over the past few months that they feel that our community is on the edge of success.
We’re just about to the point of prosperity. Great things are going to happen in North Platte in the next years, the next few years and the next few months.
We are responsible. We are the shepherds of that. We’re responsible for moving this community forward in whatever form it takes.
So please take your work seriously. Please give very thoughtful consideration to all information presented to you, and we’ll all get along great. Thank you for being here.
