Guest opinion: North Platte mayor urges people to show up and make a difference

Omaha and Kearney are growing communities. There, companies have to compete for workers, wages are higher, and more opportunities exist. The recipe for growth is the same as any other community — higher wages and more employees lead to larger paychecks, more restaurants, more retail and more entertainment.

When I was campaigning for the mayor’s office, I lost count of the number of times I was asked, “How do we revive the mall?” or “Can we get a Target?” The answer is “yes,” we can, but to attract retail we need wealth. If we had the required wealth, Target would be here.

As a community, we have done an excellent job identifying the problem and clearly the data supports our analysis — the same analysis that is shared in coffee-shop conversations throughout town, in our homes, at family barbecues and in our businesses. The next step is to be part of the solution. As Cy Wakeman says, “Stop wishing for reality to be different,” and let’s do something about it. During my campaign, I called this “showing up.” As I went door-to-door campaigning, I stressed to residents that if they wanted change, we needed their help by showing up to meetings, showing up to planning sessions and participating in the solutions.