Guest opinion: North Platte mayor urges people to show up and make a difference

“What did you do to help?”
It was a question posed by a Nebraskan author, national speaker and leadership consultant at an event I attended in North Platte several years ago. It’s a question I asked myself when making the decision to run for the mayor’s office. The intent of Cy Wakeman’s question is to cause complaining employees to reflect on the notion that pointing out a problem is only the first step, and an easy one at that. Progress comes when one is willing to be a part of a solution.
Her question had relevance far beyond working with employees and pushed me in the right direction to be your mayor today. Perhaps her question is intended to make us all realize participating in the solution is far more important than stating the problem.
In 2019, the poverty level in North Platte was approximately 12%; the percentage of the population near the poverty level was close to 22%. Every community has challenges to face. Successful communities resolve their challenges through a combination of leadership, creativity and compromise. In my opinion, North Platte’s top challenge is shrinking community wealth. Many of our community’s problems are rooted in low wage growth, declining job opportunities, and the declining number of locally owned businesses.
In Lincoln County, total non-farm wages in Quarter 1 of 2017 were $140.2 million; the same measure grew to $151.2 million by the fourth quarter of 2019, an 8% change, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Buffalo County’s (Kearney) growth percentage was 14% and Sarpy County’s (Omaha) was 21% through the same period. Lincoln County residents’ paychecks between 2017 to 2019 increased at a rate just above inflation while Buffalo and Sarpy County residents, on average, added more money to every household.
Omaha and Kearney are growing communities. There, companies have to compete for workers, wages are higher, and more opportunities exist. The recipe for growth is the same as any other community — higher wages and more employees lead to larger paychecks, more restaurants, more retail and more entertainment.
When I was campaigning for the mayor’s office, I lost count of the number of times I was asked, “How do we revive the mall?” or “Can we get a Target?” The answer is “yes,” we can, but to attract retail we need wealth. If we had the required wealth, Target would be here.
As a community, we have done an excellent job identifying the problem and clearly the data supports our analysis — the same analysis that is shared in coffee-shop conversations throughout town, in our homes, at family barbecues and in our businesses. The next step is to be part of the solution. As Cy Wakeman says, “Stop wishing for reality to be different,” and let’s do something about it. During my campaign, I called this “showing up.” As I went door-to-door campaigning, I stressed to residents that if they wanted change, we needed their help by showing up to meetings, showing up to planning sessions and participating in the solutions.
While we can all agree that we should never compromise the genuineness of North Platte, its small-town feel or our community’s character, we know that change has to occur in some way in order for a solution to be found. Doing the same things we’ve always done won’t get us to a different place. If we never do anything about improving our community wealth, we simply can’t grow.
Right now, we have an unprecedented amount of economic development interests facing us in Lincoln County: the Sustainable Beef project, the possibility of a rail park and ancillary business in support of these projects. Together, these may very well be the solutions we’ve been looking for.
Now is our chance to show up as a community and make a difference. I encourage us all to consider asking our own selves the question, “What did you do to help?”