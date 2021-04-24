Guest Opinion: North Platte’s efforts to increase affordable housing spotlighted

“Both of these awards have been the result of a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication to the growth of our community paying off,” Person said.

With its first RWHF award, North Platte built upon a blueprint for success it had established in the 2010s by way of an innovative “Shot in the Arm” housing program. This involved incentivizing developers to build in a community the size of North Platte, rather than sticking to larger metropolises like Lincoln or Omaha.

“From a developer’s perspective, building homes in a rural community like North Platte can come with a certain financial risk,” Person explained. “You have no guarantee the homes you build will sell. But in North Platte, we were confident that our challenge wasn’t a lack of demand. Quite the opposite, in fact, we knew we needed more supply.”

By offering to reimburse developers for a portion of their construction costs — at first using local funds, and later with help from the RWHF — North Platte was able to get the ball rolling and add almost 50 single-family units or town homes to its housing inventory by 2018. Within 24 months, all had sold.

“And all of a sudden, we had ignited our housing market and proven that we were a community that was primed for growth,” Person said.