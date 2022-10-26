Guest Opinion: ‘Sanctuary Cities' founder defends abortion ban efforts

It should be no surprise that on Tuesday, Nebraskans For Abortion Access issued a press release about a new resource they are providing to “equip local advocates as they work to stop bans in their cities, towns and villages.” It should also be no surprise that one of the organizations quoted in the press release is Women’s Fund of Omaha. Erin Feichtinger, policy director at Women’s Fund of Omaha, wrote, “If there’s ever been a time to get involved in local politics, it’s now. Out-of-state extremists are trying to tell Nebraska communities what they can and cannot do when it comes to abortion care, and this resource will help Nebraskans protect their communities and their neighbors.”

Women’s Fund of Omaha’s executive director, Jo Giles, is one of the six board members who oversee the Flatwater Free Press, who recently published a story about the movement which was published in news outlets across Nebraska in late September/early October. While I reached out to Flatwater Free Press with several significant corrections, the outlet has failed to correct the story leading to much misinformation being spread throughout Nebraska.

Nebraskans For Abortion Access’ new toolkit fighting abortion bans, in and of itself, is proof that these radical groups want abortion access in every community. Their toolkit is full of false, misleading and fear-mongering statements about how these ordinances are “unlawful,” “unenforceable,” and will result in “costly litigation.”

The ordinances outlawing abortion that have been passed in Hayes Center, Blue Hill (April 2021), and Stapleton (August 2022) were written to comply with all local, state and federal laws, making these ordinances “lawful” not “unlawful.”

These ordinances, like the 44 ordinances which have been passed in municipalities across Texas, are not “unenforceable,” but are completely enforceable. When the city of Lubbock, Texas, passed their ordinance, with a Planned Parenthood abortion facility located within their city limits, the Planned Parenthood stopped performing abortions. The abortion giant did sue, represented by the ACLU, but the abortion giant lost and Lubbock, Texas. became abortion-free.

And in regards to the statement that these ordinances will result in “costly litigation,” the three cities in Nebraska that have passed these ordinances, two of which were passed over a year and a half ago, have yet to be sued. However, even if they were to be sued, former Texas solicitor general and attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell (a former law clerk of Justice Antonin Scalia) has agreed to represent the cities at no cost to the cities and taxpayers for any litigation which may result from the passage of their ordinances. The communities of Arnold, Brady, Curtis, Hershey, Paxton and Wallace all have that same commitment from Jonathan F. Mitchell. When seven cities in East Texas were sued by the ACLU in February 2020, the lawsuit only lasted three months and ended with the ACLU withdrawing the lawsuit and abortion remaining banned in the seven cities that were sued. The cities were represented at no cost to the cities or the taxpayers by Jonathan F. Mitchell and did not even cost the city or taxpayers one cent.

The abortion industry may think that they can be successful in helping citizens across Nebraska intimidate their elected officials to vote against abortion bans. The abortion industry may think that they can be successful in controlling the media narrative by scaring journalists into either reporting on their terms or scaring journalists into not reporting at all. And the abortion industry may think that they can be successful in making Nebraska a safe haven for abortion access. My hope is that this Nov. 8 citizens throughout Nebraska will all do their part to vote for life and send a loud message both to the abortion industry and to the state Legislature. May that message be clear: One way or another, abortion will be outlawed in Nebraska, even if we have to do it one community at a time.

In Texas, we saw the “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” ordinances pave the way to the Texas Heartbeat Act and, eventually, the enforcement of the pre-Roe v. Wade abortion statutes once Roe v. Wade was overturned. Now the state of Texas is free of abortion and we would love for the state of Nebraska to join us in becoming another state free of abortion. Abortion is not health care, but abortion is the intentional killing of another human being made in the image of God. Abortion hurts women and women deserve better.