Guest opinion: The war on ag is a threat to our security

The most important thing we can do to enhance mankind and improve quality of life is to continue improving the quality of food we produce and doing it at a lower cost. Food security should rank along with cybersecurity as a top security priority for our country.

There are two key aspects to food security. First, we need to continue developing higher quality and more affordable foods. Second, we need to ensure that the United States remains food independent.

The biggest threat to food security in our country comes from the radical left who want to shut down modern agriculture and politicians who placate their demands. As one of the largest family-owned livestock producers in the country, my family and I have been battling the environmental crazies for years. On many occasions, animal rights groups, including PETA, have tried to infiltrate our family’s business in an attempt to claim we are unjustly treating animals.

Just last month, Vox, a left-wing media site, published a piece attacking Costco for producing affordable chickens and calling me out for my support of agriculture. The writer claimed that Costco and its chicken farms in Nebraska were cruel and bad for the state. This is hogwash.

Costco’s chicken production has been a boon for our state and the country at large. Their business has added over a thousand jobs in Nebraska. The $5 rotisserie chicken, which was highlighted in the article, is an example of how modern agriculture and efficient business practices are helping make food that is immune to inflation.

The claim by environmentalists that farmers, ranchers and ag producers abuse their animals and land is just plain crazy. The better our family treats animals, the better the animals produce food for our neighbors, and in turn my family gets a return so we can feed, clothe and educate our children. If we abuse our animals and land, the cost to do business goes up and our family business suffers.

These threats against agriculture are not trivial. As we can see from the war in Ukraine, food security is vital for every country, and if we are not careful we could lose our food independence.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has signaled it is willing to submit to the radical environmentalists’ demands. One of Biden’s first actions as president was to sign an “Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.”

This executive order set the goal of having 30% of the nation’s land and water in conservation programs by 2030. The administration is working toward this goal by bribing agricultural producers into taking land out of production permanently and putting it into “conservation.”

If the administration reaches its goal, the results will be devastating for American food security as more and more of our agricultural sector is destroyed.

The government is not the only threat. Billionaires, like Bill Gates, are trying to convince us that we should be eating petri-dish meat. Their goal is to put every livestock producer out of business and hold the country’s food supply hostage to unhealthy, artificial foods, like fake meat.

Food security in this country cannot be solved by meddling billionaires or politicians. We need to get back to the basics. In America, we are the best in the world at growing food, and I believe no one in America does it better than Nebraska.

But if we are going to continue to compete and keep our country secure, we need to protect farmers and ranchers and stop making it harder for them to grow crops and raise livestock. If we fail, we have powerful enemies, like Russia and China, that would love nothing better than to fill the void we’ve left behind.

I believe that with ranchers, farmers and all agricultural producers leading the way, together, we can feed the world and save the planet.