Guest opinion: TIF, EEA have unintended costs

An interesting title is displayed on the Opinion page of the North Platte Telegraph’s June 16 edition that states: “Some needs are worthy of public funds,” with the “opinion” written by Mr. Jim Paloucek.
The “Opinionator” commented that some on the City Council “— Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods — ... argue that things like TIF and EEA take government too far into the ‘free market,’ that such programs improperly blur the lines between private enterprise and government intervention.”
A defense put forth by the cheerleaders for “government intervention” is TIF “does not create new taxes” and, ostensibly, that is a true statement. However, local government doesn’t have the “luxury” to print fiat money (what a blessing) and yet must maintain the current infrastructure, by which I mean the water system, streets, sewer system, buildings, ball diamonds, city parks, swimming pools, police and fire departments, et al., on the pre-incremental valuation tax revenue.
As with all things, there is the law of entropy, which results in the deterioration of the “infrastructure” over time, requiring tax money for maintenance/replacement. Because the property tax money from the increased valuation of some new developments was given back to the developer, which increases his profits, “unintended consequences” occur:
1. Public infrastructure maintenance is deferred, which results in further deterioration, causing higher repair costs in the future (streets, Cody Pool?).
2. Complete failure of the infrastructure, costing the taxpayer even more money for replacement (Rec Center, streets?).
3. City officials are unfairly accused of not fulfilling their jobs when in reality their budgets were artificially prevented from keeping pace with costs.
These comments only relate to the city and those tax dollars “redirected” to the developer, which add to his bottom line, but they also shorted the North Platte Public Schools, Lincoln County Ag Society, the ESU, Twin Platte Natural Resources District, Mid-Plains Community College, Lincoln County, and payment of school bonds and city bonds. These taxing entities make up the shortfall in their revenue by either increased property valuations or higher mill levies or both, which, I dare say, is a tax increase!
Then there is the Employment Enhancement Act tax! This is a direct tax on the sale of all products and services subject to sales tax in the bounded area with this money going directly to the developer, thus furthering his profits. But what about the city’s increased costs for more policing, maybe more calls for the fire department’s emergency department — all to be done without the additional property tax increment revenue normally received from such a development. Who pays for this? Any ideas?
The “Opinionator” commented, ad infinitum, (a little Latin for the legal mind) about those various “government interventions” from Abraham Lincoln and the canal system to the Union Pacific Railroad to various subsidies, which I agree did enhance the development of our beloved United States of America. However, these were, with few exceptions, transfers of tax money or real property for very public improvements, including public schools; the railroads, which may be considered regulated utilities; land grant universities; and the canal system. Today though, “redirected” tax dollars are not spent for public entities or utilities but go directly to individual developers and “entrepreneurs,” which increases their profitability.
Are there situations where government assistance furthers the “common good”? When government supports entities that deliver an improvement of the general “welfare” of the people, these may qualify. A promising project is the proposed beef processing facility. In the very competitive job market, in which communities vie for high-paying and high-quality jobs that promise an increase in the overall income of the community plus increasing the customer base for the retail business, this seems to be a valid use of the taxpayers’ money.
Our founding fathers carved this land out of a formidable wilderness fraught with many physical and financial pitfalls and they, exception being for truly public ventures, did not receive the insurance of tax dollars to secure their financial rewards. I fear we are losing that “rugged American spirit” and personal integrity which was the very backbone of our fathers whose main mission was to practice their religion (Christian) in freedom, and tangential to that, to bring Jesus Christ to the new continent. For the most part, they saw their endeavors, not as a means of financial gain, albeit maybe by a few, but as a mission to fulfill and spread their love for an all-loving and beneficent God.
What are our motivations today? Something for us all to ponder.