Guest opinion: TIF, EEA have unintended costs

2. Complete failure of the infrastructure, costing the taxpayer even more money for replacement (Rec Center, streets?).

3. City officials are unfairly accused of not fulfilling their jobs when in reality their budgets were artificially prevented from keeping pace with costs.

These comments only relate to the city and those tax dollars “redirected” to the developer, which add to his bottom line, but they also shorted the North Platte Public Schools, Lincoln County Ag Society, the ESU, Twin Platte Natural Resources District, Mid-Plains Community College, Lincoln County, and payment of school bonds and city bonds. These taxing entities make up the shortfall in their revenue by either increased property valuations or higher mill levies or both, which, I dare say, is a tax increase!

Then there is the Employment Enhancement Act tax! This is a direct tax on the sale of all products and services subject to sales tax in the bounded area with this money going directly to the developer, thus furthering his profits. But what about the city’s increased costs for more policing, maybe more calls for the fire department’s emergency department — all to be done without the additional property tax increment revenue normally received from such a development. Who pays for this? Any ideas?