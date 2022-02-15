Hare: Appearances can be deceiving when it comes to life in Nebraska

Appearances really can be deceiving — don’t ever let anyone tell you different. Case in point: On my drive to Chadron the other day, I was following a big dually pickup truck. From behind, it looked as though there was no driver. No head was visible above the head rest as the monster truck rumbled along — just an empty-looking cab. Empty, except for the furry little face of the terrier reflected back to me from the mirror on the driver’s side door of the pickup. By all appearances, I swear, it looked like the dog was driving.

In the retelling, I realize it was one of those “you had to be there” moments, but it was funny at the time.

As traffic slowed and I changed lanes for my turn, I pulled up next to the pickup to find a very small, elderly woman peering over the steering wheel with the dog perched authoritatively on her lap. Not so unusual a spectacle, after all — Granny in a dually — not for this part of the country, anyway.

For those who might believe one of the drawbacks to living in the Midwest is our supposed “lack of culture,” I beg to differ. I endured that accusation, along with several others, in my years on the Pacific Coast.