Hare: Don't spell it out for me, please

It’s great being back in the community where I grew up. I’ve reconnected with old friends (not all of them are so old), and I have been thoroughly enjoying the town and the country and traditions that are so familiar.

As the old adage goes, one supposedly can never go back home, but I’ve not found that to be true in my case. Still, these are very different times from the ones I knew when I was here before. Much as I have changed in the interceding decades, so, too, has the world.

And while it may sound nostalgic for me to say the world seemed a much simpler place to navigate back then, I’m convinced there’s enough solid evidence to back the claim sufficiently.

One particular change that, as a writer, I find most troubling, is the adulteration of the English language actively underway by the proliferation of acronyms in our daily life—as if the acts of reading and writing need to be hurried up to keep pace with the rest of our craziness we pretend is improvement. Honestly, one must practically carry a translation guide to crack the code of common text messages sent by anyone under the age of 35, what with all the LOLs and BTWs and NRNs.