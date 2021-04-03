Headline: This Easter story is worth thinking about

What would you say if you were the delegate? My friend Doug said this:

“I won’t pretend to have all the answers, but the question really is why did Christ have to die to make God’s will known to the world?

“I always feel a great deal of guilt around Easter because the Son of God had to give His life for us and for the world. We are taught from beginning in Sunday school, and I can certainly remember, that God so loved the world He gave His only begotten Son.

“We have to take that to heart and try to live our lives following His example to be caring, kind and loving. We need to try to promote peace, harmony and justice around the world and treat people with dignity and respect their rights and live good lives.

“That is my only answer. God needed to get our attention. What better way to do it than the way He did?

“So, I would just conclude by saying I don’t often talk about my faith. I was in Sunday school as a 5-year-old and learned a lot. I guess it stayed with me all my life. Now I’m almost 74 years old. I do trust in the Lord and I think we all have to remember, no matter how tough life gets, God is always there for us when we need Him.”