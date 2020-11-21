Hepburn: Bethel’s new pastor comes home to Nebraska

Mary: How do you approach your message and how do you teach?

Geoff: I spend a lot of time in prayer prior to teaching any passage. I typically am an expositional type of preacher. That means that I teach through a passage of Scripture by looking at the context of the passage, the time frame around the passage, and what is God saying in the passage. I then will take all of that and see how it responds to our time and space in the here and now. I love working through that whole process!

Mary: Where do you go from here? How have you seen God at work?

Geoff: I am seeing God move in the personal lives of folks in our church, and in opening up doors for ministry in other places here in the North Platte area. Our leadership team is ready to open up some new doors, and in spite of COVID, we are excited to see what God will do!

Mary: Bethel welcomed you with a traditional tunnel walk down the center of the sanctuary with the Husker theme song playing.

Geoff: I had no idea what to expect for the tunnel walk, but I do know that it was like nothing that Deb (my wife) and I have ever experienced. We felt so welcomed and loved.