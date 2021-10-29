Hepburn: Bless those around you and you’ll be blessed

No one wants to be described as selfish. No one likes to be around a selfish person. Why? That person is always thinking about himself or herself. He or she is No. 1.
As I write my column, I don’t even like to think about selfishness. It makes me sad.
I was fortunate to grow up with someone who taught me that the key to happiness is unselfishness. As long as I can remember, my mother was always doing for others. She was a wonderful example of kindness and goodness and putting others first.
As a child one of the first lessons I learned in Sunday school about not being selfish was the Golden Rule: So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you (Matthew 7:12).
In Joyce Meyer's latest magazine, she addresses that very topic. Joyce is a Christian speaker, author and encourager.
In the article, called “A Major Key to Happiness,” Joyce explains, “ The truth is, you can’t be happy if the center of your life is you.”
The Bible teaches we have to love God first. And secondly, like the first, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39). We need to experience God’s love first; then we can reach out and help others.
Joyce continues, “We live in a society that drives people to selfishness. So much of the advertising we see and hear influences us to want more and more and never be satisfied with what we have. But the more selfish and self-centered we are, the less power we have to do good and help others.”
Aren’t we blessed to have just what we need? The love of God and the grace and forgiveness of Jesus make it possible for anyone to become the kind and loving person God’s wants us to be.
Joyce reminds us, “Love is an action. It is the way you treat people. What you do for others. Love will always cost you something: time, energy, effort, money, giving up your pride, doing what is right when you don’t feel like it, or keeping a good attitude when you don’t get your own way.” “Loving the way God loves means you love when there is nothing in it for you. It is all about giving and not expecting anything in return. We are called to outreach, not in-reach.”
Joyce encourages us to get rid of the “what about me” mindset and instead ask God to show us who needs a blessing.
I can tell you how easy it is to bless someone. I try to do just that every day. A smile, a kind word, a genuine compliment will brighten someone’s day. I send cards, call a friend or FaceTime a friend across the country. I remember to be grateful to those who help me, and even when COVID has kept me my room, I can bless others by praying for them.
I would encourage everyone to be a blessing to someone in the coming week. The joy will be yours.