Hepburn: Bless those around you and you’ll be blessed

No one wants to be described as selfish. No one likes to be around a selfish person. Why? That person is always thinking about himself or herself. He or she is No. 1.

As I write my column, I don’t even like to think about selfishness. It makes me sad.

I was fortunate to grow up with someone who taught me that the key to happiness is unselfishness. As long as I can remember, my mother was always doing for others. She was a wonderful example of kindness and goodness and putting others first.

As a child one of the first lessons I learned in Sunday school about not being selfish was the Golden Rule: So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you (Matthew 7:12).

In Joyce Meyer's latest magazine, she addresses that very topic. Joyce is a Christian speaker, author and encourager.

In the article, called “A Major Key to Happiness,” Joyce explains, “ The truth is, you can’t be happy if the center of your life is you.”

The Bible teaches we have to love God first. And secondly, like the first, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39). We need to experience God’s love first; then we can reach out and help others.