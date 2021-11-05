Hepburn: Chloe’s card ministry showers many blessing

I remember when Chloe came to Linden Court several years ago. One day the residents were all singing hymns in the chapel. Songbooks were handed out to everyone and the music began. Chloe immediately came to me, sat down next to me and turned pages for me. That is Chloe. She picks up on things that others may not ever notice.

So how does Chloe manage to purchase all the cards and pay the postage? She said if she gets money for her birthday or Christmas, she always goes shopping for cards. But it seems that many know of Chloe and her ministry, and many give her cards or money to buy stamps.

Sheila Freeze is one of those people. “She is such a jewel to this community, reaching out to people with a simple greeting,” says Sheila. “It’s a blessing for me to be able to help.”

Chloe sends cards to people in other states hundreds of miles away. People come to her and ask if she will send a card to a friend because of illness or loneliness, and she does.

Just recently she asked me that question: Did I know of anyone who is in need of a card?

The first person who popped in my mind was Chloe. I do send cards to Chloe, because I want her to know how much her cards mean to me, but I can never hold a candle to Chloe and her inspirational card ministry