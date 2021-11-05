Hepburn: Chloe’s card ministry showers many blessing

Chloe Anderson has been sending greeting cards to people in this community and surrounding towns for more than 15 years. She averages at least 20 cards a month.
Taught by her mother, Chloe has always known the need for people to know someone cares about them. Her mother visited nursing homes each week, and Chloe continued that ministry until 2019 when COVID-19 kept her from visiting. But her cards never stopped.
Who does she send to? She watches the paper for those celebrating birthdays and she asks friends and family if they know of someone. She recently sent a card to a 90-year-old and they have since been corresponding.
When I was quarantined in my room because of COVID, I was blessed to receive cards from Chloe. These cards are so special to me. I hang them on my door and don’t want to take them down. Right now, I have eight “Chloe cards” on my door.
Each card I received seemed to arrive a just the right time and the message was what I needed to hear.
Chloe takes no credit for that. She has let God guide her card ministry since it began. He knows who needs a card. Chloe has always felt the nudge of God and feels blessed by His guidance.
When she first started visiting nursing homes, she would be apprehensive as she walked up to the door — “What will I talk about, God? I don’t know what to say” — but it was never a problem. Conversations just flowed.
I remember when Chloe came to Linden Court several years ago. One day the residents were all singing hymns in the chapel. Songbooks were handed out to everyone and the music began. Chloe immediately came to me, sat down next to me and turned pages for me. That is Chloe. She picks up on things that others may not ever notice.
So how does Chloe manage to purchase all the cards and pay the postage? She said if she gets money for her birthday or Christmas, she always goes shopping for cards. But it seems that many know of Chloe and her ministry, and many give her cards or money to buy stamps.
Sheila Freeze is one of those people. “She is such a jewel to this community, reaching out to people with a simple greeting,” says Sheila. “It’s a blessing for me to be able to help.”
Chloe sends cards to people in other states hundreds of miles away. People come to her and ask if she will send a card to a friend because of illness or loneliness, and she does.
Just recently she asked me that question: Did I know of anyone who is in need of a card?
The first person who popped in my mind was Chloe. I do send cards to Chloe, because I want her to know how much her cards mean to me, but I can never hold a candle to Chloe and her inspirational card ministry