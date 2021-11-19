Hepburn: Come along as I reminisce about my column

Today is my anniversary. I had been writing a column for the North Platte Telegraph for 26 years. The good things that have come from writing this column could fill every seat in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Every column is important to me. Every column is uniquely different, and each is special to me. I used to think that no one would read my column. I actually picked writing this column when Keith Blackledge offered me a job and my choices were writing a church page or business page.
At that moment I never would have thought for a minute that I would still be writing this column. Today, I am embarking on my 27th year. That is just amazing to me.
When I started writing the “Church News and Views” column, I was careful not to talk about my relationship with God. Through the years that changed. Now I am much more open and God is always somewhere in my column.
When I began writing my column, my job was to publicize church events. It was important because the churches needed a cheerleader, and I was more than willing to bring attention to their happenings through my column.
If there was anything going on in any church or nonprofit, I was their voice to let everyone know the who, what, where, when, why and how.
I knew every church secretary and I received every church newsletter. When it came to church activities, I was always in the know. I often attended some events.
Two that I truly enjoyed: One was the Living Christmas Tree because I was actually a part of the tree at one time. I always wanted to attend the St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Pumpkin Festival, but the cold weather kept me away. One year the weather cooperated, and I got to go.
One thing I did not expect when I started writing my column was that everyone would know who I am. I would be out and about in the community and there would always be people who would say hi and explain, “You don’t know me, but I know you because I read your column every week.”
It always surprised me, but it made me realize my column had an impact on many people.
One of my favorite memories was attending the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Tom Osborne was speaking, and I wanted to be there. I have always admired him because of his strong faith and he is a good example of how we should all live.
I hoped I would get to shake his hand and thank him, but I got much more.
The breakfast started at 7 a.m. In order to get there, I had to get up at 5 a.m. Two of my caregivers started their shift one hour early so they could get ready to go. Both drove from Curtis to help make my special day happen,
Of course I wrote a column about this adventure and sent a copy to Tom Osborne. I was thrilled when a letter from Tom came to me. It was short and sweet, but it more than made my day.