Hepburn: Come along as I reminisce about my column

Two that I truly enjoyed: One was the Living Christmas Tree because I was actually a part of the tree at one time. I always wanted to attend the St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Pumpkin Festival, but the cold weather kept me away. One year the weather cooperated, and I got to go.

One thing I did not expect when I started writing my column was that everyone would know who I am. I would be out and about in the community and there would always be people who would say hi and explain, “You don’t know me, but I know you because I read your column every week.”

It always surprised me, but it made me realize my column had an impact on many people.

One of my favorite memories was attending the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Tom Osborne was speaking, and I wanted to be there. I have always admired him because of his strong faith and he is a good example of how we should all live.

I hoped I would get to shake his hand and thank him, but I got much more.

The breakfast started at 7 a.m. In order to get there, I had to get up at 5 a.m. Two of my caregivers started their shift one hour early so they could get ready to go. Both drove from Curtis to help make my special day happen,