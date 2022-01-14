Hepburn: COVID-19 chaos continues; don’t join in

It’s no laughing matter, but it is.
Last week, in this column we shared with you how Jeanie’s world was in chaos.
“My kitchen became a maze of stacked food on the floor, the table and the counters. And the old fridge was in the middle of it. What a mess!” Jeanie lamented.
This week on Thursday, while I was peacefully taking my nap, the COVID-19 gremlins decided to complicate my life and Jeanie’s.
While I was waiting to FaceTime with Jeanie, I looked out my door and saw the dreaded yellow PPE apparel. This always means quarantine. For the last six days we had been free to move about the building. We could eat together in the dining room. We had the Merrymakers come in and play music for us. It was so delightful to sing along and enjoy the entertainment. Now that was all going to end for two weeks.
I called Jeanie and told her I was stuck in my room for two weeks. I was looking for a little sympathy. Jeanie was quick to tell me the gremlins were still at her house.
This time she had COVID. Chaos in her kitchen would remain for two more weeks.
This is no laughing matter, but it really is.
I want to share eight things I have learned along the way when life is a challenge.
This list was written by written by Amy Morin, psychology instructor and keynote speaker. I added my 2 cents worth to each point.
1.This too shall pass. This quote has always been on my bulletin board. For this situation it’s a good place to start. I have learned whether good or bad, nothing lasts forever.
2. Some things are going right. A favorite quote: “If everything is going wrong, don’t go with it.” You have to look for the good, because it is still there.
3. You can ask for help. Don’t hesitate to reach out to family or friends for a helping hand. Others may have a fresher, more objective view of the situation.
4. Will this matter five years from now? Just be patient. You will look back on this and wonder what all the fuss was about.
5. I can handle this. I have learned that God and I can handle just about anything the world throws at me.
6. I can accept what’s out of my control. Acceptance is one of the best ways to deal with your challenges. You cannot change the past and you can’t change people; you need to be accepting of what is happening now.
7. I have overcome past difficulties. When you are feeling overwhelmed, look back and see how far you have come. And smile. Life is full of many speed bumps; how we handle them will determine our journey