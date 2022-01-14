Hepburn: COVID-19 chaos continues; don’t join in

This list was written by written by Amy Morin, psychology instructor and keynote speaker. I added my 2 cents worth to each point.

1.This too shall pass. This quote has always been on my bulletin board. For this situation it’s a good place to start. I have learned whether good or bad, nothing lasts forever.

2. Some things are going right. A favorite quote: “If everything is going wrong, don’t go with it.” You have to look for the good, because it is still there.

3. You can ask for help. Don’t hesitate to reach out to family or friends for a helping hand. Others may have a fresher, more objective view of the situation.

4. Will this matter five years from now? Just be patient. You will look back on this and wonder what all the fuss was about.

5. I can handle this. I have learned that God and I can handle just about anything the world throws at me.

6. I can accept what’s out of my control. Acceptance is one of the best ways to deal with your challenges. You cannot change the past and you can’t change people; you need to be accepting of what is happening now.