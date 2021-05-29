Hepburn: Dandelions and Christianity both have deep roots

I asked God to take away my pride and God said, “No.” He said it was not for him to take away, but for me to give up.

I asked God to make a handicapped child whole and God said, “No.” He said the child’s spirit was whole, the body is only temporary.

I asked God to grant me patience and God said, “No.” He said patience is a byproduct of tribulation. It isn’t granted, it is earned.

I asked God to give me happiness and God said, “No.” He said He gives blessings; happiness is up to me.

I asked God to spare me pain and God said, “No.” Suffering draws you apart from worldly cares and brings you closer to me.

I asked God to make my spirit grow and God said, “No.” He said I must grow on my own, but He will prune and make me fruitful.

I asked God if He loved me and God said, “Yes.” He gave His only son who died for me, and I will be in heaven someday because I believe.

I asked God to help me love others as much as He loves me and God said, “Ah, finally you have the idea.”

***