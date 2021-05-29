Hepburn: Dandelions and Christianity both have deep roots

I thought that I had written many columns about Memorial Day in the past two decades, but I was mistaken. I had written stories about the Jesus March and many about graduation. This column that I am reprinting today is from 2001. It has a reference to Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is a holiday set aside this weekend for us to remember our freedom, thanks to the veterans who sacrificed so much for us.
Dwight D. Eisenhower said it best: “Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions and the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed — else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.”
Another inspiring thought that was in the Salvation Army newsletter this month mentioned that “Christians should be more like dandelions. Our sunny yellow faces should be reminders that simple faith has deep roots that are impossible to dislodge. Our vast numbers should show the world that even though we are not fancy or pampered, we are evident everywhere, even in the best neighborhoods.” (Janice Kemp Women’s Devotional Bible)
***
Because Christians are reminded that it is important to ask for God’s direction, when I read this conversation, I wanted to share it with you. It was printed in the “Home Visitor,” First Baptist Church, September 2000.
I asked God to take away my pride and God said, “No.” He said it was not for him to take away, but for me to give up.
I asked God to make a handicapped child whole and God said, “No.” He said the child’s spirit was whole, the body is only temporary.
I asked God to grant me patience and God said, “No.” He said patience is a byproduct of tribulation. It isn’t granted, it is earned.
I asked God to give me happiness and God said, “No.” He said He gives blessings; happiness is up to me.
I asked God to spare me pain and God said, “No.” Suffering draws you apart from worldly cares and brings you closer to me.
I asked God to make my spirit grow and God said, “No.” He said I must grow on my own, but He will prune and make me fruitful.
I asked God if He loved me and God said, “Yes.” He gave His only son who died for me, and I will be in heaven someday because I believe.
I asked God to help me love others as much as He loves me and God said, “Ah, finally you have the idea.”
***
The right idea was also printed in the First Church of the Nazarene newsletter in August 2000.
I prayed — and loads were lifted.
I prayed — and storms were stilled.
I prayed — and hands were strengthened, feet were guided, needs were filled.
I prayed — and the doors were opened.
I prayed — and work was done.
I prayed — and hearts were melted, lives were changed, and souls were won.
I prayed — and God responded.
His miracles were everywhere, the world was blessed, the Kingdom hastened.
What power lies within a prayer!