Hepburn: Deborah’s Legacy resident comes full-circle

Deborah’s Legacy is a vital program in this community. You learned the history of Deborah’s Legacy and the nuts and bolts of how it works. In part one of this series, you were introduced to Allison and Jill, co-founders of Deborah’s Legacy. Last week you met Maegan, director of residential services.

The time is right for you to meet Toni, the survivor leader and house manager.

Toni came to Deborah’s Legacy eight years ago, but not to fill an administrative position. Toni came as a someone in need of help.

It was a member of Deborah’s Legacy board member who called Allison and said, “I think we have the perfect candidate for your program.”

Toni was 45 years old, and an addict. A history of drugs and domestic violence had plagued Toni for many years.

So Toni moved into the Deborah’s Legacy home, but when Toni attended her first required devotional with staff and other residents, she said she felt like God was being “thrown” at her.

She was grateful to be at Legacy, but why would God care about her after all she had done?

She felt welcome and staff truly seemed to care about her but again: “Why?”

It was an unanswerable question at the time.

As Toni progressed through each of the three learning levels, she discovered that everything was based on four important concepts: Faith, family, fiancés and relationships.

Setting boundaries became paramount to success in healing and it was a process. But the most important lesson to learn is that God has to be the No. One priority.

Every resident begins the Deborah’s Legacy journey by attending ninety 12-step meetings in 90 days.

Toni attended one-on-one meetings every week with a staff member and set three goals to accomplish. Goal didn’t have to be complicated —נsimple goals like completing a job application, calling your mom or doing a good deed.

But one day in the kitchen of the Deborah’s Legacy house, Toni learned a lesson that changed everything.

Toni had a cup her children had given her. It had a red heart on on it and it meant the world to her.

One morning, she walked into the kitchen to find someone else drinking coffee out of her cup. Instantly, she was angry. She started toward the lady yelling, with every intent of getting her cup back.

Allison heard the ruckus begin and walked in just before Toni grabbed the cup.

“Wait a minute, Toni. What is going on?” asked Allison.

“She is using my cup!” Toni yelled.

“First of all, we do not treat one another like that,” Allison said, “and secondly, how is she supposed to know the cup is important to you. Have you told her? If you don’t tell her, how is supposed to know?”

That “a-ha!” moment was a turning point in Toni’s life. She now could see things through a different perspective. God had gotten her full attention and showed her, she had the major part in the fight over the cup with the red heart.