Hepburn: Deborah's Legacy is an answer to prayers

When Jeanie and I were talking about some future column ideas, she mentioned she was doing some volunteer work at Deborah’s Legacy. Of course I wanted to know more. An interview with one of the co-founders, Allison Huebner, was scheduled.

What follows is Allison’s story of taking the first few steps:

Jill Vaughn and I were running partners, and met to jog and connect once a week. During this time, my sister died. Deb was an incredible woman; she had attended college and had her associate degree in accounting. She had unlimited potential, but it remained untapped. Deb lived with an addiction to alcohol and drugs. She would go through times of sobriety after treatment or incarceration, but each time she would be drawn back into addiction. Part of processing that grief was lamenting the lack of a safe place for women in crisis to live. We talked and dreamed of a sanctuary where women were loved and accepted.

People often struggle after treatment; it is difficult to remain sober when you have no place to go and you have no one to help you use the tools you learned. It is often too much of a challenge for those to stay on the path of sobriety alone.