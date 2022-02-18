Hepburn: Deborah's Legacy is an answer to prayers

When Jeanie and I were talking about some future column ideas, she mentioned she was doing some volunteer work at Deborah’s Legacy. Of course I wanted to know more. An interview with one of the co-founders, Allison Huebner, was scheduled.
What follows is Allison’s story of taking the first few steps:
Jill Vaughn and I were running partners, and met to jog and connect once a week. During this time, my sister died. Deb was an incredible woman; she had attended college and had her associate degree in accounting. She had unlimited potential, but it remained untapped. Deb lived with an addiction to alcohol and drugs. She would go through times of sobriety after treatment or incarceration, but each time she would be drawn back into addiction. Part of processing that grief was lamenting the lack of a safe place for women in crisis to live. We talked and dreamed of a sanctuary where women were loved and accepted.
People often struggle after treatment; it is difficult to remain sober when you have no place to go and you have no one to help you use the tools you learned. It is often too much of a challenge for those to stay on the path of sobriety alone.
The light bulb moment came in May 2011 when we helped with a one-day retreat for young women in Hershey called Beautiful You. We decided to pray about our vision for six months and see what God would have for our next step.
Six months later, we both agreed that God said, "Move forward."
We began by visiting local programs that served women, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies in this area. The obvious conclusion was that there was a need for transitional housing for women in this community.
Then we started sharing our vision. We visited groups and told them about goals and invited them into the vision through support. I remember the first event we took part in was the Paxton parade, then on to Hershey Fall festival.
We applied for nonprofit status and we set up our board of directors.
We researched residential programs for women across the nation. We traveled to Tennessee and visited three different residential programs including Thistle Farms in Nashville. We picked the best parts of all three to begin our own in North Platte.
It was during this time the name Deborah’s Legacy was chosen. The program was named with a twofold meaning. First, that all women are created by God with individual strengths. When these strengths are nurtured, a strong force emerges that is glorifying to God, as we see in the warrior Deborah of the Bible.
Secondly, as a remembrance of Deborah Bockus, my sister. We wanted to make sure those we worked with were given the chance to succeed by offering them a place where they would be loved and accepted, but also challenged and held accountable.
The next step was to find a home for Deborah’s Legacy. Our initial goal was to buy a building but God had other plans. A board member suggested we rent instead of buy. God brought a wonderful family into our lives who had the perfect property for Deborah’s Legacy. We have rented their property for almost 10 years and recently this wonderful Christian family deeded the home to Deborah’s Legacy.
I want to add one more very important detail. At the time Jill and I were jogging, we were also attending a Bible study in Hershey. This group made praying for Deborah’s Legacy a priority. I am convinced to my core that much of what we have witnessed at Deborah’s Legacy is a direct result of God answering these ladies' prayers.
The story of Deborah’s Legacy will continue next week.