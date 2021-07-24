Hepburn: Don’t let complaining steal your happiness

The other day I was watching a Christian speaker on television. It was Joyce Meyer. She was talking about complaining and it was so funny I laughed until I cried. I must have been a little loud because a CNA came in to see if I was OK. I told her I wasn’t crying, I was laughing hysterically.

Joyce started her talk by saying, “If we could make it through one day without complaining about something, it would border on being a pretty major miracle.”

She continued, “It seems like the more we have, the more we find to complain about. I caught myself a couple of weeks ago and I think I do this pretty often. I go to the refrigerator, open the door, stand there and look at all the food, and then I hear myself say I get so tired of trying to figure out every day what to eat.“

This scene must have been played out in most kitchens across the U.S. It was in my home as a young girl in North Platte. I still remember when I would open the fridge and say, “There is nothing to eat in here.” My mom would reply, “It hasn’t changed since you opened it a few minutes ago.”