Hepburn: Don’t let complaining steal your happiness

The other day I was watching a Christian speaker on television. It was Joyce Meyer. She was talking about complaining and it was so funny I laughed until I cried. I must have been a little loud because a CNA came in to see if I was OK. I told her I wasn’t crying, I was laughing hysterically.
Joyce started her talk by saying, “If we could make it through one day without complaining about something, it would border on being a pretty major miracle.”
She continued, “It seems like the more we have, the more we find to complain about. I caught myself a couple of weeks ago and I think I do this pretty often. I go to the refrigerator, open the door, stand there and look at all the food, and then I hear myself say I get so tired of trying to figure out every day what to eat.“
This scene must have been played out in most kitchens across the U.S. It was in my home as a young girl in North Platte. I still remember when I would open the fridge and say, “There is nothing to eat in here.” My mom would reply, “It hasn’t changed since you opened it a few minutes ago.”
Quoting Joyce again, “We’ve all got so much and we’ve got so many opportunities, it frustrates us and we just keep bringing in more. I think God wants us to enjoy things, but I think so many times you can actually add stress to your life by having so much stuff.”
Complaining takes up too much of our time: thinking about it, listening to it and sitting back and watching it spread. If we complain, we are encouraging others to complain.
I found an article about just this topic. It was written by Carrie Wisehart and she issued a challenge.
What follows is her advice:
“It is so easy to complain. All the time. The food is too hot, the line is too long, the weather is too cold.
... Instead of merely choosing joy in the daily adventures, we look to find what’s wrong with them. We love to spout about the things we hate and we love to do it with other people. ...
When we are tempted to complain, here are some things to consider:
1. Think through that “complaint.” Is it something that can be controlled?
2. If yes, then take measures to change it.
3. If no, then determine how you can make the best of the situation.
... What does complaining do?
» It steals our joy.
» It lassos others onto our complain train.
» It creates a toxic environment.
» It solves nothing.
... I have a solution.
Let’s start a revolution.
Let’s stop complaining.
Just like that.
Complaining points a finger at everyone else to fix the problem and it places no responsibility on me.
... It’s time for us to rise up and change this complaining thing.
... So, my challenge to you is this:
Pledge to stop complaining for 30 days. Just try it. Take a stab at it. Make an intentional choice to stop complaining.”
I try not to complain. I may think I am explaining, but the person on the other side of the conversation might think differently. I don’t ever want to be a whiner. I don’t want to be “Debbie Downer” — I want to be cheerful and I want to spread joy. It is a decision. Case closed.